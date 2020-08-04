Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - August 5th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, 2:30 PM ET (Thursday 12:00 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies take on the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in an all Western Conference clash. Both teams have struggled since the restart of the season and will be desperate for wins. The Jazz would like to move up the standings while the Grizzlies would like to cement their eighth seed advantage going into the play-in tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies preview

After suffering three consecutive losses since the season restarted, it would be an understatement to say that things have not gone smoothly for the Memphis Grizzlies. Their position at the eighth seed is not very secure with the Blazers and the Spurs just two games behind them,

The Memphis Grizzlies have been inconsistent. Rookie of the Year candidate, Ja Morant, has not been very impressive so far. His showing against the Pelicans was particularly poor, going 5-21 from the field with just 11 points. Dillon Brooks has also been struggling with a poor field goal percentage in these seeding games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the bright spot for the Memphis Grizzlies with three efficient 20 point games. Grayson Allen has also provided some good production coming off the bench. The Memphis Grizzlies will need all their young stars to find their rhythm if they hope to beat the Utah Jazz.

Key player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Dallas Mavericks

Ja Morant has been the leader of this young Memphis Grizzlies team all season. Averaging 17.7 points a game with 7 assists, he is the leading contender for Rookie of the Year this season. Morant had a good showing against the Utah Jazz earlier this season with a 25 point game.

His match-up against Donovan Mitchell will be crucial in deciding the result of this game. Ja Morant will hope to end his shooting slump with a good showing over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunis

Utah Jazz preview

After beating the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night, the Utah Jazz have fallen in their following games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Lakers. Due to this, they fell to the fifth spot in the Western Conference Standings behind the Houston Rockets.

The Utah Jazz will be pleased with Donovan Mitchell's return to his usual form. With 33 points against the Lakers, he seemed to be playing at his best. Mike Conley had a 24 point game as well, but has not shot the ball consistently and shows some signs of rust.

Rudy Gobert has had a great showing in these games, dominating the interior and scoring efficiently. The Utah Jazz are definitely missing Bojan Bogdanovic who has been out of action due to a wrist injury.

With Jordan Clarkson unable to shoot consistently, the Utah Jazz bench has been an issue off late. The Utah Jazz will hope that their players shake off the rust of the four months long hiatus and get back to playing at an elite level as they look for a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell in action for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell's scoring will be critical to the Utah Jazz now that Bogdanovic is not available. He has been averaging 24.1 points and 4.2 points this season. However, he will have to step it up as he leads the Utah Jazz alone for the rest of this season.

His return to form will be crucial against the Memphis Grizzlies if they hope to maintain a good seeding heading into the playoffs.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neal, Rudy Gobert

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

In this battle of two inconsistent teams, the Memphis Grizzlies have a slight edge in what promises to be a close game. The Grizzlies with more ball handlers and shooters will have to find their shooting form before Donovan Mitchell takes over the game. The bench scoring is likely to play a crucial role in deciding this game's result

All eyes will be on Ja Morant to see how he answers critics after his slump against the Pelicans. Another match-up to look out for is Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valancunis in a battle near the post.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Southeast. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

