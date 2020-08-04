A complete performance from the New Orleans Pelicans led them to a 109-99 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Crucial contributions from Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday helped them overcome the eighth seed in tonight's much needed win.

The Memphis Grizzlies got great production off the bench from Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the scoring for the Grizzlies with 22 points. But the major talking point was Ja Morant's shooting slump. He scored just 11 points in 39 minutes of action.

Pumped to tune into this Grizzlies & Pelicans game tonight, Should feel like a Playoff Game considering the standings for the Potential Play in Tourney! — Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) August 3, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans take the first quarter

Both teams got off to slow starts in the first quarter with New Orleans Pelicans leading 7-6 at the eight minute mark. Zion Williamson struggled initially against the Grizzlies' interior defense, scoring just 1-5 at the rim.

Every time the Grizzlies rock these throwbacks pic.twitter.com/bRduP1tiph — The Ringer (@ringer) August 3, 2020

The Pelicans pulled ahead to a 19-10 lead before the Memphis Grizzlies came back behind some three pointers from Grayson Allen. The New Orleans Pelicans took the first quarter 26-22.

Grayson Allen and JJ Redick guarding each other: pic.twitter.com/ezpZkdtfOl — Tuck (@SennettTuck) August 3, 2020

Grayson Allen: “Yo Dillon, touch this ball. No reason...”



Dillon Brooks: *touches ball*



Grayson Allen: pic.twitter.com/QZeuFTPlRR — Connor Dunning (@CDunning929) August 3, 2020

Advertisement

Things got more exciting in the second quarter as both teams began to find their rhythm. Grayson Allen kept shooting well from beyond the arc and we finally got to see some Zo-Zion lobs in action.

Lonzo to Zion, how I missed this... pic.twitter.com/GyfBinP8XL — Preston Ellis (@PrestonEllis) August 3, 2020

GRAYSON VS. JJ



Wow. A peak Duke NBA moment. pic.twitter.com/dEIw4GxYVZ — Zion O | Tre Jones Stan (@DukeNBA) August 3, 2020

Ja Morant struggled in the first half and was only able to make 3 field goals. The New Orleans Pelicans steadily built a lead despite several comeback attempts from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies finally cut the lead down to 7 points at 58-51 by the end of the first half.

Also Read: Denver Nuggets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder: Player ratings as Jokic takes over the game in OT

Memphis Grizzlies stay on Pelicans' heels

Dillon Brooks in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies came out strong in the second half and quickly caught up with the Pelicans with Zion Williamson on the bench. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke kept the Grizzlies in the mix with some excellent shooting.

Every day we are reminded that us getting Brandon Clarke in the draft was literally an armed robbery. — Made in Memphis (@MadeinMemphis1) August 3, 2020

Doris Burke during the Grizzlies-Pelicans broadcast: “I do love being right. Ask my ex-husband.”



Amazing 😂😂. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans kept scoring steadily after the Grizzlies caught up, with contributions from Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday. They led at the end of the third quarter 79-74.

Zion boosts the Pelicans to victory in the fourth quarter

Zion Williamson in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion began the fourth quarter displaying his excellent passing abilities with three quickfire assists giving the Pelicans a 7-0 run which took them up ten to 88-78.

Every time Zion does a cool thing with JJ I am struck anew by the improbability of living in a moment where two of the NBA’s most likable teammates went to Duke — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 4, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans managed to keep the Memphis Grizzlies at bay with a great three pointer from JJ Redick. Jaren Jackson Jr. was leading the scoring for the Memphis Grizzlies while Morant struggled to get the ball to the basket.

I know Morant gets all the attention, but Jackson Jr will probably end up their best player longterm. And that’s not a knock to Ja. I think JJJ is that good. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) August 4, 2020

Ja Morant is in PRISON — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) August 3, 2020

When Zion went to the bench midway through the fourth quarter, nobody expected him to be back. However, after getting a breather, he returned and dominated by scoring 6 straight points for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion went through Ja like a knife through hot butter pic.twitter.com/8KXPlndXJv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2020

Zion driving to the rim pic.twitter.com/2GhC5o3Yil — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) August 4, 2020

Ja Morant's shooting woes continued. He kept attempting shot after shot but struggled to make them consistently. Brandon Ingram showed us his All Star level performance with several tough shots in the fourth quarter. Ingram was crucial to the Pelicans offense while Zion was off the floor.

Whenever Brandon Ingram hits a shot pic.twitter.com/EwMwD2NAvP — . (@CountOnVic) August 4, 2020

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson shutting it down pic.twitter.com/2G2SA4x336 — David Fisher (@Fish_TBW) August 4, 2020

Yes, Zion is too heavy and looks limpy and out of shape. STILL: 23/7/five. And he was finally allowed to finish the game vs Griz, which clearly meant a lot to his team. Imagine what would happen if he could get himself right. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 4, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans ended up breezing through the final minutes of the fourth quarter as they won a game that could potentially be a match-up in the play in tournament at the end of the regular season.

Also Read: Denver Nuggets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder: Twitter gasps as Chris Paul misses clutch free throw and loses the plot in overtime