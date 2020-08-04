A complete performance from the New Orleans Pelicans led them to a 109-99 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Crucial contributions from Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday helped them overcome the eighth seed in tonight's much needed win.
The Memphis Grizzlies got great production off the bench from Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the scoring for the Grizzlies with 22 points. But the major talking point was Ja Morant's shooting slump. He scored just 11 points in 39 minutes of action.
New Orleans Pelicans take the first quarter
Both teams got off to slow starts in the first quarter with New Orleans Pelicans leading 7-6 at the eight minute mark. Zion Williamson struggled initially against the Grizzlies' interior defense, scoring just 1-5 at the rim.
The Pelicans pulled ahead to a 19-10 lead before the Memphis Grizzlies came back behind some three pointers from Grayson Allen. The New Orleans Pelicans took the first quarter 26-22.
Things got more exciting in the second quarter as both teams began to find their rhythm. Grayson Allen kept shooting well from beyond the arc and we finally got to see some Zo-Zion lobs in action.
Ja Morant struggled in the first half and was only able to make 3 field goals. The New Orleans Pelicans steadily built a lead despite several comeback attempts from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies finally cut the lead down to 7 points at 58-51 by the end of the first half.
Memphis Grizzlies stay on Pelicans' heels
The Memphis Grizzlies came out strong in the second half and quickly caught up with the Pelicans with Zion Williamson on the bench. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke kept the Grizzlies in the mix with some excellent shooting.
The New Orleans Pelicans kept scoring steadily after the Grizzlies caught up, with contributions from Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday. They led at the end of the third quarter 79-74.
Zion boosts the Pelicans to victory in the fourth quarter
Zion began the fourth quarter displaying his excellent passing abilities with three quickfire assists giving the Pelicans a 7-0 run which took them up ten to 88-78.
The New Orleans Pelicans managed to keep the Memphis Grizzlies at bay with a great three pointer from JJ Redick. Jaren Jackson Jr. was leading the scoring for the Memphis Grizzlies while Morant struggled to get the ball to the basket.
When Zion went to the bench midway through the fourth quarter, nobody expected him to be back. However, after getting a breather, he returned and dominated by scoring 6 straight points for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ja Morant's shooting woes continued. He kept attempting shot after shot but struggled to make them consistently. Brandon Ingram showed us his All Star level performance with several tough shots in the fourth quarter. Ingram was crucial to the Pelicans offense while Zion was off the floor.
The New Orleans Pelicans ended up breezing through the final minutes of the fourth quarter as they won a game that could potentially be a match-up in the play in tournament at the end of the regular season.
Published 04 Aug 2020, 07:23 IST