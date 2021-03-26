Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz will take on playoff hopefuls Memphis Grizzlies at the Vivint Arena tomorrow. The Jazz have a 32-11 record, while the Grizzlies are just one win behind a playoff spot with a 21-20 record.

Both teams are on 3-game winning streaks, with the Memphis Grizzlies winning their last encounter against OKC Thunder with a 116-107 scoreline. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, completed a thumping 118-88 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 26th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 27th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Utah

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a difficult team to score against this season, managing a miserly defensive rating of 109.6, the sixth-best mark in the league. They are a top ten team both in terms of rebounding and assists, and are averaging 46 boards and 27 assists a game. They also lead the NBA in steals, with 9.8 steals per game.

Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas have complemented sophomore point guard Ja Morant well, putting up 16 points each. Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke have chipped in with useful contributions as well, making the Memphis Grizzlies a well-rounded scoring team.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant continues to drive the Memphis Grizzlies forward

Ja Morant has been in mercurial form this season, registering 19 points, 7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He is averaging a steal while turning over the ball 2.9 times, but a major criticism has been his 3-point shooting. The youngster is shooting a dismal 22.9% from behind the arc, a number he will have to improve upon as the season progresses.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G- Ja Morant, G- Grayson Allen, F- Dillon Brooks, F- Kyle Anderson, C- Jonas Valanciunas

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been an incredibly balanced outfit this season, ranking in the top five for both offensive and defensive ratings. They have also been a strong rebounding team, grabbing the second-highest boards this season. The Utah Jazz have been the most efficient team in the NBA so far, a fact that is reflected in their record.

The credit to the Utah Jazz's success can be credited to a team effort, as the franchise has 6 players averaging more than 10 points in the 2020-2021 campaign. Sixth Man of the year candidate Jordan Clarkson has been the difference-maker off the bench, tallying 17 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Athletic guard Donovan Mitchell has been tearing defenses apart all season, averaging a stellar 25 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per match. He has shown active hands on the defensive front as well, managing to put up a steal every game. He is shooting a respectable 38% from the 3-point range, displaying his efficient shot-making from distance.

Mitchell has been a consistent performer up until this point in the campaign, and it will be intriguing to see how he holds up against a strong Memphis Grizzlies defense.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G- Mike Conley, G- Donovan Mitchell, F- Royce O'Neale, F- Bojan Bogdanovic, C- Rudy Gobert

Grizzlies vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz have been the best team in the league, and they will be the favorites to win this game without any doubt. The Memphis Grizzlies are capable of staging an upset, but it will quite to difficult to do so against a well-drilled Jazz side.

Where to Watch Grizzlies vs Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz game will be televised locally on Fox Sports South East-Memphis and AT&T Sportnet Rocky Mountain. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

