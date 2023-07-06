Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Salt Lake City Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz is the second and final matchup of the Summer League schedule on Thursday night. Tip off is slated for 9:00 pm Eastern Time. Sadly, fans cannot tune into the matchup as it will not be aired on television.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz will be the third matchup for each of these teams in the Salt Lake City Summer League. The Grizzlies had their first matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they were able to sneak out with a two-point win. Their second matchup came against Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. They won that meeting as well by a final score of 94-86.

As for the Jazz, their first matchup was against the OKC Thunder. They ended up losing by a final score of 95-85. Next up was a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers, where they suffered a double-digit loss.

What key names will be playing in Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz?

As for key names in Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, Kenny Lofton Jr. is a name to watch for Memphis. The Grizzlies forward spent most of his time this season in the G-League, where he averaged 22.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Another rotation player on the Grizzlies Summer League roster is former first-round pick Jake LaRavia. He and Lofton are both using Summer League as a chance to improve their game before their second season in the NBA.

Looking at the Jazz roster, one name that sticks out is Taylor Hendricks. The 6-foot-9 forward is getting his first taste of the pros after being selected ninth overall in the NBA Draft. Utah's other pick in the first round was former Baylor guard Keyonte George. He too is suiting up for the Jazz in Summer League.

As a rebuilding squad, the Jazz's roster is filled with mainly rookies mixed in with a few older prospects. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' team has multiple players that saw significant time at the NBA level this past season.

