Goran Dragic 'Open to all Suggestions' in Regards to Free Agency

Goran Dragic had a fine season with the Miami Heat this past year. The 34-year-old veteran was largely on the bench during the regular season but became an essential starter during the 2020 Playoffs. And so, with NBA Free Agency 2020 on the horizon, all reports say that the franchise is desperate to re-sign him ahead of next season.

Many in the NBA community firmly believed that Goran Dragic would absolutely be back for the franchise for the 2020-21 season. So it came as a surprise when the player himself cast doubt over that belief in a recent interview.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Goran Dragic says he will keep his options open this off-season

Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic appeared for an interview on "Stadium" with NBA reporter and insider Shams Charania. When asked about his free agency situation with the Miami Heat, the 34-year-old had this to say,

"Of course, I know Miami wants to bring me back. I’m hoping we finish this championship run next season. But I know this is part of the business. A lot of options here, and you know, we’ll see"

The 34-year-old has reportedly received interest from a number of franchises around the league with many being contenders. Franchises that have shown interest during NBA Free Agency 2020 include the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and many more.

Given that these are also franchises that are ready to offer large contracts, there is absolutely a possibility of the Slovenian departing from Miami this off-season.

While this is sure to be a major blow to the fans of the Miami Heat, it is indeed part of the business. The franchise needs to tend to the player's needs during free agency in order to stay competitive for next season.

Advertisement

NBA Free Agency 2020: Goran Dragic hoping the Miami Heat can win a championship next year

Miami Heat

Despite keeping his options open, the 34-year-old emphasized that the Miami Heat is still his first option. This is what he had to say on the matter,

"I’m open to all suggestions and from there on we’re gonna see which one is the best possibility for me and my family. Miami is up there. They were great to me and hopefully, we can make a deal"

The Miami Heat reportedly want the 34-year-old back, and it will be good to know that they are among the favorites to re-sign him during free agency. And with Goran Dragic desperate to win a championship, the player will surely be reminded by the franchise that they provide one of the best chances for that next season.

🐲 @Goran_Dragic Appreciation Post 🐲



Show your love for our leading scorer through the 1st 3 rounds! #DRACARYS pic.twitter.com/uX3MYDVbDo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 17, 2020

Advertisement

However, nothing is set in stone. Only time will tell where Dragic goes next and what team he represents next season.

Also Read: NBA Draft 2020: The case for and against the Golden State Warriors drafting James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick