NBA Draft 2020: The case for and against the Golden State Warriors drafting James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick 

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the Golden State Warriors, and there is good reason for the same. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back from injuries, the franchise are likely to be one of the title contenders next season. However, the Golden State Warriors have a lot of holes in its roster; the team desperately needs a starting-caliber center to stand a real chance of winning it all. With the franchise having the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020, many expect the Warriors to pick James Wiseman.

Wiseman is undoubtedly one of the most hyped prospects in the upcoming draft. The 19-year-old has been labeled as one of the best big men in his class and has several franchises interested in his services. However, it remains to be seen if he could step up and contribute to a championship team.

On that note, let us have a look at why the Golden State Warriors' move for James Wiseman as the second overall in NBA Draft 2020 could work and why it may not.

NBA Draft 2020: The case for the Golden State Warriors picking James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors don't just need any center. They need one who could be an elite rim protector in defense and an absolute force on the inside in offense. James Wiseman's attributes make him a perfect fit at the franchise, at least on paper.

His 7' 1" stature and impressive athleticism make him a very able rim protector, but he is more than just that. The 19-year-old has also shown the potential to be an elite wing defender, which could help him become a very complete player in defense.

Offensively, the player can be unstoppable on his day. While he hasn't developed much of a perimeter shot, his ability near the rim is downright incredible. He is an elite lob-catcher, has amazing touch around the rim and isn't afraid to use his size in the post.

Overall, James Wiseman would be a perfect fit at the Golden State Warriors. If the franchise selects him in the NBA Draft 2020, the 19-year-old could turn out to be a very important piece for the franchise in the near future.

NBA Draft 2020: The case against the Golden State Warriors selecting James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to trade away their second pick in the day of NBA Draft 2020, and they have good reason for that.

Not every lottery pick is a LeBron James-type of player. No matter how much potential a rookie may have, he needs time to develop and often doesn't hit the ground running. In that regard, fans expecting James Wiseman to be an All-Star right out of the gate are being overly optimistic.

What the Golden State Warriors need at the moment is a seasoned veteran, who could play at a near All-Star level and possibly be the third option for the team. For these reasons, veterans such as Aron Baynes and Dwight Howard have been linked with the franchise this off-season.

The Golden State Warriors' two superstars, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, are at the tail-end of their primes already. Considering that fact alone, the franchise wouldn't want want to pin all their hopes on a rookie, something that could spectacularly backfire if that were to happen.

The Golden State Warriors would be far better served if they use their pick in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020 as a trade asset rather than risk it on James Wiseman.