NBA Draft 2020: Denver Nuggets reportedly interested in acquiring a Top-10 pick

With the NBA Draft 2020 merely a week away, reports on franchises' pre-draft processes have been on the upswing, with that of one of the franchises - Denver Nuggets - getting a lot of traction of late. Like the Boston Celtics, the Denver Nuggets impressed last postseason despite having one of the youngest rosters in the competition. The team made it all the way to the Conference finals, where they lost to the LA Lakers in a close five-game series.

Following their impressive postseason, many expect great things from the franchise. To continue their success in the upcoming season, the Denver Nuggets are reportedly eyeing a prospect with incredible upside in the NBA Draft 2020,

NBA Draft 2020: The Denver Nuggets could trade up for a top-10 pick

Tyrese Haliburton

Sources have recently told the Denver Post that while it may seem unlikely, the Denver Nuggets could potentially trade up for a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

According to the Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets are reportedly mulling a trade for the Atlanta Hawks' 6th pick and the Washington Wizards' 9th pick ahead of the upcoming Draft Night night.

Isaac Okoro has NBA star potential 👀



What team do you think will draft him next Wednesday?? @isaacokoro303 pic.twitter.com/yWMzfMaws2 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 11, 2020

The sources also mentioned that if the Denver Nuggets are not able to finalize deals with the two aforementioned franchises, the Boston Celtics' 14th pick is also one the Nuggets could very realistically make a move for in the upcoming days.

Although it is still not clear whom the franchise plan to acquire, it is speculated that the Denver Nuggets are most likely to go for prospects Tyrese Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, and even Devin Vassell in the NBA Draft 2020.

Isaac Okoro

Advertisement

Each of these prospects has different attributes and could make a positive impact at the Denver Nuggets. Among the trio, experts believe that Isaac Okoro could be the best possible option for the franchise.

Despite being outstanding at the offensive end, the Denver Nuggets are only above average in defense. That is something the franchise would want to improve upon if they want to win it all in the near future. This is exactly where Isaac Okoro could come in and help the Nuggets.

Isaac Okoro enjoyed his interview with the Knicks:



"I feel like I could fit well, just coming in and being a defensive presence" pic.twitter.com/KdQolXa6Sr — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 11, 2020

While the 19-year-old has a decent upside at the offensive end, he is a prospect who is more than capable of being the cornerstone of a team at the defensive end of the floor.

If the Denver Nuggets do trade up in the NBA Draft 2020 and select Isaac Okoro, the franchise could become one of the most complete and potentially the most dominant ones in the entire NBA.