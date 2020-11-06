Miami Heat's greatest starting 5 of the 21st century

The Miami Heat have won three NBA championships in their history, and all three have come in the 21st century. Fittingly, the team has had some all-time talent on their rosters since 2000. This list will look at the greatest starting five for the Miami Heat in the 21st century.

Miami Heat' greatest starting 5 of the 21st century

The franchise drafted Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NBA Draft, and he became the ultimate Heat player in their history.

Wade played 15 seasons for the Miami franchise and was present in each of their three titles. In Miami, Wade's tenure saw two big moments in franchise history, where all-time greats joined him to compete for titles.

Point Guard - LeBron James

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Yes, LeBron James is the greatest small forward in the NBA's history, but if a player's essence defines his true basketball position, The King can be considered the ultimate point guard.

Of course, James made a shocking move to join the Miami Heat back in 2010 with his flamboyant "The Decision", and formed a big three with Wade and Chris Bosh.

Though the trio got off to a rocky start, they eventually reached the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat were tipped to win. However, the Dallas Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki were too much for them, and they fell in six games.

The next year, LeBron James won the NBA MVP award and guided the team to the NBA championship after beating the OKC Thunder in the Finals, with James named Finals MVP. In 2013, they successfully defended their title after beating the San Antonio Spurs in a seven-game Finals series.

In reality, The King is the greatest player ever to put on a Heat jersey, even when he is not the most iconic or beloved franchise player of all time.

In his four seasons as a Miami Heat player, James averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists per game; he won two regular-season MVPs, two Finals MVPs, and led the team to four NBA Finals.

Shooting Guard - Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs - Game 5

There is not a doubt about who is the most representative Miami Heat player of all time. Dwyane Wade was an essential piece of each of the three titles in franchise history.

Dwyane Wade delivered Miami its first championship on this day in 2006



Down 0-2 to the Mavs, the Heat won the next 4



Flash averaged 39.3 PPG during that streak



Finals MVP at 24 ⚡️

In his 15 seasons with the Miami Heat, Wade went to 13 All-Star games, earned eight All-NBA selections, and appeared in the All-Defense teams three times.

Moreover, he led Miami Heat's charge to the 2006 NBA championship after having a stunning Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks. He earned the Finals MVP recognition after averaging 35 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game in the six-game series.