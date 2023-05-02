Miami Heat head coach on Jimmy Butler's condition - "If he can go, he's going"

While Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable to play in Game 2 on Tuesday night at the New York Knicks because of a right ankle sprain, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't questioning his star's desire.

"If (Jimmy Butler) can go, he's going," Spoelstra said, according to the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman. "If he doesn't have the mobility, we'll have to make a responsible decision."

Butler had 98 points in games 4 and 5 as Miami stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who had the league's best record, in five games. He then had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the eighth-seeded Heat won 108-91 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But in the final minutes of Game 1, Butler sustained a right ankle sprain as Josh Hart's foot landed on his right foot as he went strong towards the basket.

Jimmy Butler, known for being one of the league's most durable and toughest players, remained on the court after the injury against the fifth-seeded Knicks.

"He sprained his ankle several times with us,” Spoelstra said after the game. “I know him. I know when I can look in his eye, and he assured me he wasn’t going to be a liability and he wanted to stay in there and make sure we get this win."

For Spoelstra, it's all about getting the job done and securing the win in the end.

Jimmy Butler's numbers in his impressive series against the Milwaukee Bucks

Few could have predicted that Butler and the Miami Heat would take out the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

In that series, "Playoff Jimmy" averaged 37.6 points on 59.7% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range, with 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

The most impressive thing to be taken from his numbers is how efficiently Butler shot, especially when guarded by Milwaukee's best on-ball defender, Jrue Holiday.

During the regular season, Butler only averaged 22.9 ppg on 53.9% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range. His increased shooting efficiency can be associated with the kind of player Butler turns into once the postseason rolls in.

After dropping an explosive 56-point outing to put the Heat up 3-1 against the Bucks, Jimmy was asked about "Playoff Jimmy."

"It's not a thing," Butler said. "It's not. I just be hooping."

For Jimmy Butler, it's all about basketball and whether one is capable of performing at the highest level when playoff time arrives.

Poll : 0 votes