Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 7 sets new viewership record, becomes the most watched ECF ever on TNT

Game 7 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics averaged 11.9 million viewers during its TNT broadcast last Monday. As reported by Richard Deitsch, the ball game was TNT's most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals. It was also the network's third-most viewed NBA game.

Miami Heat were up 3-0 in this Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Celtics, with the possibility of a sweep on the table.

However, the Celtics were not to be denied, as they fought their way back from the deficit to even the series 3-3. All hope seemed lost in Game 6 as Miami reclaimed the lead with 3 seconds remaining. If not for Derrick White's miraculous game-winner, there would not have even been a Game 7.

From the possibility of a 4-0 series sweep to a competitive 7-game series, the NBA was in for some back-and-foth action between the Heat and Celtics.

Despite the incredible viewership numbers, the actual contest itself left much to be desired.

Jayson Tatum landed awkwardly on Gabe Vincent's extended left leg, and the Celtics star was never the same again in the contest. Tatum finished with 14 points (5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range) and 11 rebounds even with a tweanked ankle. The rest of the team struggled with him as they shot 39.0%, including 21.4% from 3-point range. They also turned the ball over 15 times.

Miami Heat looked like a shell of themselves during their last three games before Game 7. However, they rose to the occassion at Boston's TD Garden to advance to the NBA Finals.

They shot for over 48.8%, including 50.0% from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin were the stars of the show as they dominated for a combined for 54 points (23-of-44 shooting).

The Heat eliminated Boston Celtics with a score of 103-84 to complete the upset series victory. This series win marks another impressive victory for the Heat as the lower seed, as they matched up against the Bucks and the Knicks.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on winning Game 7 on the road against Boston Celtics

Following the win, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media regarding the team's Game 7 victory.

“What happened last year obviously was on our mind and it drove us this year,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s what you always hope for from competition that they can drive you to a higher level. And I think that’s what you saw in the series this year to be able to overcome a lot of stuff.”

During last year's Eastern Conference Finals matchup, the Celtics were able to defeat the Heat in seven games in a back-and-forth series. The Heat were the number one seed at the time while the Celtics were ranked second.

