Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Heat occupy sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to a 36-31 record. Meanwhile, the Celtics are right behind them in seventh place, with a 35-32 record so far this season.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

Miami Heat

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has a largely healthy roster ahead of the Boston Celtics game

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will have all players available for selection for Sunday's game, except for Victor Oladipo. The former Indiana Pacers star has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's status is questionable

Robert Williams III is listed as probable for Sunday's clash after suffering a toe injury. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown's status is questionable because of an ankle issue.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra is likely to field a backcourt featuring Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, with Jimmy Butler taking the shooting guard spot.

Trevor Ariza will start at power forward, while Bam Adebayo is expected to retain his place as the team's center.

Tyler Herro has been assigned a bench role. The sophomore has averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds on 43% shooting from the field in the 2020/21 campaign.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics might start with the guard duo of Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart in the backcourt.

Evan Fournier will start at small forward if Jaylen Brown doesn't pass the pre-match fitness test, with Jayson Tatum taking up the power forward role. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson will start at the 5.

Rookie guard Payton Pritchard, who has put up 7 points and 2 rebounds per contest, will come off the bench to share minutes with Walker and Smart.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center- Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center- Tristan Thompson

