Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center tonight.

The 2020/21 NBA season has seen the Miami Heat accumulate a record of 34-30, which has them seated at the seventh spot in the East. The Charlotte Hornets are eighth in the same conference, as a result of a 31-32 record.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will go into tonight's encounter without the services of their two ace shooting guards, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.

Tyler Herro has been sidelined with a foot injury, while Oladipo has been ruled out for an indefinite period following a knee issue.

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

Advertisement

Gordon Hayward has still not recovered from a foot injury, which means he is set to miss out on the game against the Miami Heat. Point guard Devonte' Graham will not be available for selection because of a knee problem.

Nate Darling will not feature in this game due to an ankle injury.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will start the game with Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt, with star swingman Jimmy Butler starting at the 3.

Trevor Ariza will start at power forward in the role of a 3&D player, while Bam Adebayo is expected to retain his place as the team's starting center.

Grabbed an important dub last night.https://t.co/VtRq9tLIdI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 2, 2021

Former finals MVP Andre Iguodala will come off the bench to share minutes with the two wings.

Also Read: Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball will play in the point guard position for the Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier starting as the shooting guard.

Advertisement

Cody Martin is set to start at small forward, while Miles Bridges will start at the 4. PJ Washington will start at center for James Borrego's team.

Bismack Biyombo has tallied five points and five rebounds so far this season, and he will split minutes with Washington at the 5.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - Trevor Ariza; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier; Small Forward - Cody Martin; Power Forward- Miles Bridges; Center - PJ Washington.

Also Read: Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21