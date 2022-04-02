Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will head to the United Center to battle against their Eastern Conference rivals Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Apr. 2. The Heat have emerged victorious in all their three meetings this season.

The Heat (49-28) are coming off a stunning 106-98 win over the Boston Celtics (45-32). Jimmy Butler led the side with 24 points, while Kyle Lowry added 23 and also made eight assists. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 51 points for the Celtics. However, the Heat took over the game in the fourth quarter to bag a fine win on the road.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls secured a 135-130 overtime win against the LA Clippers (37-40). DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points on 65.4 % shooting. He helped his team take the game to OT, where he racked up a few vital buckets.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have three players in their injury report. Caleb Martin, Max Struss and Gabe Vincent are all listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Questionable Right Toe Contusion Caleb Martin Questionable Right Calf Contusion Max Struss Questionable Right SC Contusion

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely due to a left meniscal tear but is expected to be back for the playoffs. Zach LaVine has been listed as probable due to a left knee soreness but could play.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Probable Left Knee Soreness Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Miami Heat 49-28 -140 Over 219.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Chicago Bulls 45-32 +115 Under 219.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are favored in this game because of their superior depth. Many have had their doubts about the Heat after the heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra. However, the team has denied any major issue.

Despite a few hiccups in recent weeks, the Heat are still leading the East. Although there are many teams right behind them, the Heat remain strong favorites to come out of the East.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Heat have gone against the spread in eight of their last 10 games on the road. The Heat have won eight of their last ten games on the road. The Heat have won their last two games.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have gone under the total in their last four games. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 32 PPG in his last five games. The Bulls have won eight of their last ten games at home.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

The Heat should start Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could share the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo starts at center.

Tyler Herro has been exceptional from the bench, and his contribution has been a big lift for the Heat this season. He will look to continue his run of brilliance against the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls

The Bulls should start Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso in the backcourt. Zach LaVine has been listed as probable but will most likely start the game.

He could share the frontcourt with DeMar DeRozan, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center. Patrick Williams and Coby White are expected to play significant minutes off the bench.

The Heat have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The scores have gone over the total in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Bulls have a 29-19 record at home, while the Heat are 22-16 on the road.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard - Alex Caruso | Small Forward - Zach LaVine | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

