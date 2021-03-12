Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will travel to the United Center on Friday to take on the Chicago Bulls in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

Jimmy Butler will play the team he started his NBA career with and will be a part of an exciting shooting guard battle with the Chicago Bull's All-Star calibre player Zach LaVine.

The Miami Heat are fifth in the East, thanks to a 19-18 start, while the Chicago Bulls are languishing in the bottom half of the standings after a disappointing 16-19 season record.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Injury Updates

Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans

Last year's finalists, Miami Heat, will be without their quality big Bam Adebayo, as he is sidelined due to a knee injury. Avery Bradley is also ruled out with a calf issue, while Meyers Leonard is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets

Head coach Billy Donovan will go into this game with only two injury concerns, that of Luke Kornet and Adam Mokoka.

Advertisement

Kornet will miss the match due to personal reasons, while Mokoka has been sidelined because of a head injury.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The cross. The switch. The BUCKET

What a sequence for @raf_tyler 👀



Points in the Paint // @VicoPainting pic.twitter.com/BgQ9dxkcSK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 12, 2021

The Miami Heat will likely start the game with a backcourt of Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, with Jimmy Butler playing the 3.

KZ Okpala should start at power forward, while Kelly Olynyk could take Bam Adebayo's place as the starting center. Kelly Olynyk has put up ten points and 5.9 rebounds in 26 minutes per game this season.

Tyler Herro has been quite influential for the Miami Heat off the bench this campaign, tallying an impressive 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Chicago Bulls

Lauri shot it well in his first game back.



23 points | 8-for-11 FG | 7-for-7 threes pic.twitter.com/mgqaTgQn19 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 12, 2021

Coby White and Zach LaVine are expected to start at the guard spots for the Chicago Bulls. Patrick Williams should retain his place as the starting small forward, while Finnish star Lauri Markennen could start at the 4, and Wendell Carter Jr. will likely be the starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls.

Coby White has been in incredible form for the Chicago Bulls this campaign, putting up 16 points, five rebounds and as many assists per game. Thaddeus Young has also been a difference-maker for the playoff hopefuls off the bench, averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds per outing.

Advertisement

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5s.

Miami Heat

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kezie Okpala, C Kelly Olynyk.

Chicago Bulls

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Wendell Carter Jr.