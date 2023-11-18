Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 18, 2023

The are six games on the NBA's schedule for Saturday night, including the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls. It's the 126th regular season meeting between the two teams, with the Bulls having the 63-62 advantage in all-time matchup wins. Let's take a look at the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips for Nov. 18.

Chicago swept the season series last campaign, but the Heat got the last laugh in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami has also won six out of their last 10 regular season matchups, but the last time they beat the Bulls in the regular season happened on April 2, 2022.

The Heat are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have been one of the best teams in the past two weeks. The Bulls, on the other hand, have been in turmoil since opening night and have now lost three games in a row heading into Saturday's contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Vegas made that call" - NBA fans go berserk as last foul call covers Clippers spread on James Harden's big night vs Rockets

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Chicago.

Moneyline: Heat (-140) vs Bulls (+120)

Spread: Heat -2.5 (-115) vs Bulls +2.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Heat -111 (o213.5) vs Bulls -111 (u213.5)

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Miami Heat are looking to win their eighth consecutive win after starting the season 1-4. They are coming off a 122-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Jimmy Butler was phenomenal for the Heat, finishing with 36 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls will try to end their three-game losing streak. It's a tough task considering they are playing the second game of a back-to-back, losing to the Orlando Magic 103-97 on Friday. It was also an NBA In-Season Tournament game, with the Bulls currently at the bottom of East Group C.

Also Read: "Shooting like Steph and passing like Magic" - LeBron James fans in awe of 4x MVP as he produces another efficient game

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls predicted lineups

The Miami Heat have three players out on Saturday night, including Tyler Herro due to a sprained right ankle. Head coach Erik Spoelstra is expected to field a starting five of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo.

On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso were both on the injury report for Friday's game, but were able to suit up against the Magic. It's possible that head coach Billy Donovan will give them rest, but will likely join Zach LaVine, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic in the starting lineup.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 24.5 points for Saturday's matchup against his former team. It's safer to bet for Butler to go under since he's averaging 21.6 points per game this season. It's risky to bet for him to go over, but he has scored 32 and 36 points in his last two games.

Zach LaVine has an over/under of 21. 5 points, which is below his season average of 22.6 points per game. LaVine came out of his funk on Friday night, scoring 34 points on 60.0% shooting. He's a streaky player, so betting on him to get over could pay off.

Bam Adebayo has an over/under of 10.5 rebounds for the game against the Chicago Bulls. Adebayo is averaging slightly below that at 10.2 rebounds per game this season. However, it should be noted that he has gone over 10.5 rebounds in six out of their last 10 games.

Also Read: "Unacceptable" - NBPA VP Jaylen Brown doesn't mince words about NBA In-Season Tournament courts after nearly sustaining brutal injury

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Miami Heat are the favorites to win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Based on their current performances, the safest bet is for the Heat to win since they are clearly a much better team.

However, recent history tells us that the Bulls have the Heat's number in the regular season. They are on a three-game winning streak against Miami, so they could put up a good fight.

The prediction for this game is the Heat will win a very close game, with the Bulls possibly covering the spread. Tip: the total has gone over in just six out of the last 20 Heat games.

Also Read: "Out there looking like a Crypto scammer" - Drake ruthlessly trolls Celtics' guard Payton Pritchard on-air