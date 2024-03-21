Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 20)

The NBA has eight games tonight including the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game. In their third meeting, both Eastern Conference squads put on a show despite not having some of their key players on the floor. Both teams wanted to come out of the game with the win to have the upper hand for their four-game season series.

The Heat are closing their four-game road trip in Cleveland before heading back home to host a four-game homestand. Miami still isn't out of the playoff picture as they are in the eighth spot, making them qualified for the Play-In Tournament.

Bam Adebayo didn't play in the game as he dealt with a lower back injury. Similarly, Duncan Robinson is also out with a back injury, crippling the Heat's option on the offensive end.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are back in the city to defend their home court. They recently came from the road, going 2-1 in the three games they were away from Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell didn't play in their game against the Heat as he's out with a nasal fracture. The Cavs' frontcourt also doesn't have one of their premier defenders in Evan Mobley. Mobley is out with an ankle sprain, which makes tonight's game his eighth-straight missed game.

In the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, the Heat took home the win, 107-104.

Top 5 moments from the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game

Here are the best moments that happened in the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game.

#5 No Mobley, no problem

Tonight marks Tristan Thompson's third game back after a 25-game suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug program. That didn't hold him back as he can still show off his hops when needed.

As Miami's Terry Rozier drove to the basket, Thompson didn't make it easy for him to score. The veteran big man swatted the shot attempt from Rozier.

#4 Terry's 4-point play

Throughout the game, the Cavs were trailing as the Heat worked hard to be ahead. In the fourth period, however, Cleveland rallied to take control of the game, thanks to the play of Garland.

With the Cavs ahead, Rozier took it upon himself to take charge of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, the scoring guard displayed an incredible sequence by himself to draw the foul and get a four-point play. This play wowed the crowd at the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game.

#3 Cavs' star guard showing off

The Cavs may not have the full power tonight, but it didn't matter as Darius Garland made the most of his chances. Garland has played alongside Mitchell in the backcourt for the past two seasons. But he still knows how to play even without another star.

In a dribble-handoff play with Jarrett Allen, the one-time All-Star went up for a quick three-pointer. The Heat's defense was caught off guard, causing him to make contact with Cleveland's guard. He made the shot, giving him a four-point play.

#2 Butler's back-to-back two-way play, which led to an easy jam

Jimmy Butler is known to be one of the best defensive forwards in the NBA. The defense has been his bread and butter, which makes him a perfect fit for the Heat. In their game against the Cavs, he showed off his defensive prowess.

He stole the ball on back-to-back defensive possessions. The first one led to a dunk, the other play gave him an easy layup down the stretch.

#1 Miami's wild sequence

The Heat knows how to utilize their role players. With a shorthanded squad tonight, Butler made sure to get everyone involved as they played against the Cavs.

The six-time All-Star dished the ball to Thomas Bryant, who made an easy dunk over the Cavs' Allen.

A few moments later, Rozier got a steal that led to an open three-pointer. After the shot, Cleveland called a timeout to get things in order.