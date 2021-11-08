Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday. The Nuggets, who are 5-4, have not played like a winning team just yet. They are barely holding on at the moment with their defense, which has been the only commendable thing about their game. They have the second-best defensive rating (100.6) in the league but are ranked 24th in offensive rating (102.5).

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic has been exceptional in the ongoing season. He is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He has remained as capable as a center but his team has not been able to match his level of play. They are scoring 100.7 points per game while allowing their opponents to score 98.8 points.

The Heat's beauty this season has been enough to make a stranger fall in love with the game. They are easily one of the best teams in the league. Their offensive rating (113.8) is second best in the league, while their defensive rating (102.1) is ranked 4th.

Kyle Lowry has been the cog that has perfected the machine that is the Miami Heat. With him on the court, they are scoring 111.7 points per game. Defensively, they have been wonderful since last season. They are allowing their opposing teams to score 100.2 points per game.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have been blessed this season with a healthy roster. Erik Spoelstra has enjoyed the privilege of playing a largely complete roster night after night.

Currently, Victor Oladipo is the only player in the team that is yet to play a game. He is undergoing rehab for his right knee and won't play in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Max Strus has been marked questionable due to a sprained left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury recovery Max Strus Questionable Sprained left knee

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have played the entire season without their playmaking asset Jamal Murray. Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and isn't expected to play in the first half of the season.

Moreover, Michael Porter Jr., who left early against the Houston Rockets due to lower back soreness, is sidelined in the game against the Heat. Monte Morris, the team's primary point guard, is marked as probable, while Vlatko Cancar is sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Vlatko Cancar Out Strained left hip Jamal Murray Out ACL recovery Mihael Porter Jr. Out Low back pain Monte Morris Probable Left patellar tendinopathy

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami will most likely start the game with Kyle Lowry as their point guard. Lowry leads his team in assists (7.5) while averaging 11.3 points per game. He will be joined by Duncan Robinson on the backcourt.

Jimmy Butler, the team's top scorer with 24.7 points per game, will start on the front court. He'll play alongside PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. Adebayo has been in brilliant form and is currently one of the best centers in the league.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets cannot function without the reigning MVP. Jokic is their soul, without him they would collapse like a deck of cards. He will definitely start as the team's center. PJ Dozier and Aaron Gordon will play by his side on the frontcourt.Their backcourt will be handled by Facundo Campazzo and Will Barton.

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - PJ Dozier | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

