Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat for their first matchup in the ongoing NBA season. The Heat have been stellar this season. Kyle Lowry's addition to the squad has been highly beneficial for them.

In the other corner, Nikola Jokic and Co., with their 5-4 record, are barely holding on at the moment and will hope to win against the Utah Jazz before meeting the Heat. Michael Malone will need his squad to figure out a way to penetrate Miami's defense or risk losing the game.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 8th, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Miami Heat Preview

With Kyle Lowry on the team, it seems as if the Miami Heat have sharpened their fangs. The former Toronto Raptors point guard has been able to bring the best out of Erick Spoelstra's team. They are making late game plays with absolute confidence, improving and working better together as a team with each passing game. It's impressive to see how Lowry has elevated the lethalness of Miami's offense.

Tyler Herro is running hot and has seemed much more refined than the previous season. He has had six games where he has scored over 22 points in a match and is averaging 21.3 points per game. Moreover, with 2.9 three-pointers per game, Herro's attack is far more versatile than his rookie and sophomore years.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

SportsCenter @SportsCenter THE HEAT OFFENSE WAS ELECTRIC AGAINST THE JAZZ ⚡



🔥 Tyler Herro ‣ 29 Pts, 6-8 3-PT FG

🔥 Jimmy Butler ‣ 27 Pts, 11-15 FG

🔥 Kyle Lowry ‣ 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 10 Ast THE HEAT OFFENSE WAS ELECTRIC AGAINST THE JAZZ ⚡ 🔥 Tyler Herro ‣ 29 Pts, 6-8 3-PT FG🔥 Jimmy Butler ‣ 27 Pts, 11-15 FG🔥 Kyle Lowry ‣ 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 10 Ast https://t.co/8dfDU8dud0

At the moment, Jimmy Butler is posting up the best numbers of his life. He is averaging 24.7 points, 2.3 steals, 5.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. While the Miami Heat are shooting 30.1 two-pointers every night, Butler is contributing 27.24% of it with 8.2 shots.

The 6'7" shooting guard has never been much of a ranged shooter. He has a career average from beyond the arc of 0.8 shots made. This season, he has landed 0.3 three-pointers per game, the lowest average of his career. But that's what makes him so lethal. With his presence in the squad, the Miami Heat have a player that specializes in mid-range shooting. It will be interesting to see how Jimmy Butler plays against Denver Nuggets' defense.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Duncan Robinson, F - PJ Tucker, F - Jimmy Butler, C - Bam Adebayo.

Denver Nuggets Preview

With only two players - Nikola Jokic and Will Barton - scoring 15+ points per game, the Denver Nuggets' offense has been blunt this ongoing season. In terms of scoring, the team needs multiple players that can step up each night and share Jokic's workload.

As a team, Denver is scoring 100.7 points per game but has limited its opponents to 98.8 points per game. Even though their offense has been, for most of the season, slightly awkward.

The team has seemed confused and out of their element while attacking. However, on defense they have been stunning. Their defensive rating of 100.6 is the second best in the league. The Denver Nuggets' game against the Miami Heat will be a battle between two defensive giants adamant about stopping their opponent's attacks.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

FOX31 Denver KDVR @KDVR Nikola Jokic blocked Jae'Sean Tate's drive to the basket as time ran out and the short-handed Denver Nuggets escaped with a 95-94 victory over the Houston Rockets. trib.al/llwMUxF Nikola Jokic blocked Jae'Sean Tate's drive to the basket as time ran out and the short-handed Denver Nuggets escaped with a 95-94 victory over the Houston Rockets. trib.al/llwMUxF

Jokic has been brilliant this season. The reigning MVP has proved his might on court with numbers that speak for themselves. The 6'11" Serbian is averaging 25.4 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. With 1.8 threes per game added to the mix, Nikola Jokic has been an absolute nightmare for his opponents.

Defensively, he has looked even better than last season. With his size and skills, his authority in his own paint is admirable. He snatches 10.3 defensive rebounds every game while maintaining the fear of turnovers with his stealing ability. The Denver Nuggets' center is also improving at guarding pick-and-roll plays. He will be a crucial player in the battle against the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris, G - Will Barton, F - PJ Dozier, F - Aaron Gordon, C - Nikola Jokic.

Heat vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Both teams are exceptional at guarding their buckets. They have players that can guard the post, the wings, the arc even when they are up against screens and pick-and-rolls. Defensively they are both evenly matched.

However, the Miami Heat have thus far proven to be an offensively superior team. They have multiple players that can register 20+ points on any given night. We predict that they will be able to defeat the Denver Nuggets.

Where to watch Heat vs Nuggets?

Altitude and Bally Sports Sun will be local broadcasters for the upcoming game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar