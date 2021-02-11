Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will begin their seven-game road trip when they visit the Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets in the 2020-21 NBA.

The 10-14 Miami Heat are struggling in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, while the Rockets are in a similar position in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 12th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston.

Miami Heat Preview

business trip out west ✈️ pic.twitter.com/SCw16X3a3G — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2021

After a dismal start to their campaign, the Miami Heat have rallied to win their last three games; they beat a well-drilled New York Knicks side in their last outing. However, last season's finalists faced a torrid spell last month, after missing several key players due to injuries and health and safety reasons.

However, head coach Erik Spoelstra has been able to name a strong starting 5 lately; he will expect his men to come through against the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement

In Jimmy Butler's prolonged absence, sophomore guard Tyler Herro has played a key role in initiating offense, averaging 17 points per game.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo is nothing short of a Swiss Army Knife due to his ability to impact both phases of the game.

The Kentucky product has been a do-it-all player for the Miami Heat, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists per game this campaign. He is also averaging a steal and a block per game, while turning the ball over just thrice.

Adebayo has been the Miami Heat's focal point this season; he will need to have a big game if the Heat want to begin their road trip with a win.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G- Kendrick Nunn, G- Duncan Robinson, F- Jimmy Butler, F- Kelly Olynyk, C- Bam Adebayo.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets Preview

RT to send John Wall to the #NBAAllStar game. 🚀



🏀 25 PTS

🏀 6 AST pic.twitter.com/Q2tqGxzc84 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 10, 2021

The Houston Rockets have endured a poor run of results of late, losing their last three games.

Their offense has struggled to get going this season; the Houston Rockets rank 23rd out of 30 teams in points scored per game. Their defense has been bailing them out so far, but it doesn't seem like a trend that would continue throughout the season.

Nevertheless, Victor Oladipo has been a breath of fresh air for the Houston Rockets this campaign, averaging 19.8 points and five rebounds per game.

Key Player - John Wall

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets

Since arriving from the Washington Wizards, John Wall has taken over the starting point guard job for the Houston Rockets.

The athletic guard has averaged 19 points and six assists per game this season so far, while stealing the ball once per game.

Wall has been the orchestrator of the Houston Rockets offense, and he will have to play a major role against the Miami Heat.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G- John Wall, G- Victor Oladipo, F- Jae'Sean Tate, F- PJ Tucker, C- DeMarcus Cousins.

Advertisement

Heat vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Miami Heat look like a team on the rise since welcoming back their key players; they are the strong favorites to take the win in this matchup.

The Houston Rockets look short on confidence, and barring a superhuman effort, it looks unlikely they will be able to beat the Miami Heat.

Where to watch Heat vs Rockets

The national telecast of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets matchup will be available on TNT. Local coverage will be available on Fox Sports Sun. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline.