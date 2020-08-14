Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - August 14th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time - August 14th, 4 PM ET (August 15th, 1:30 AM IST)

Location - ESPN (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers will play each other in a precursor of their first-round NBA playoffs showdown. The Miami Heat ended up being the fourth seed in the eastern conference while Indiana Pacers occupied the fifth spot. Both teams will be giving their youngsters and fringe players a chance in this fixture as the teams are headed to the playoffs.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat has surprised NBA fans and rivals alike these season. They have emerged as a genuine contender from the eastern conference this season. Miami Heat have worked quite well as a team this year, with young centre Bam Adebayo in the contention for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Jimmy Butler has led young stars like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn really well. Credit should also go to coach Erik Spoelstra, who has done a fantastic job of improving the players. Miami Heat would be looking to win this game and enter the NBA playoffs with a positive outlook.

Key Player- Derrick Jones Jr.

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat 2019 NBA Draft - Media Availability 2019 NBA Draft - Media Availability

Derrick Jones Jr. is a young and upcoming talent for the Miami Heat. Known for his athletic prowess and dunking ability, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has expressed his optimism on Jones Jr. a lot of times in the past. With key players being rested for the game, it will be up to the young star to grab the limelight.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Chris Silva, Gabe Vincent, Solomon Hill, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers recently played their eastern conference rivals Miami Heat in the NBA bubble and lost the game. We won't get to see the rivalry between Jimmy Butler of Miami Heat and T.J. Warren of Indiana Pacers in this game as key players will be rested. However, the Indiana Pacers will still be looking to win this fixture and earn the bragging rights before their playoff series begins.

Key Player- Goga Bitadze

Goga Bitadze was drafted 18th overall by the Pacers in the 2019 NBA draft. The highly rated centre has played a key role for head coach Nate McMillan and Indiana Pacers this NBA season off the bench. Goga Bitadze will have a great opportunity to prove his value to the coach in this game against Miami Heat ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Edmond Sumner, Alize Johnson, Goga Bitadze

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Match Prediction

It will be a clash between the fringe players of the two teams as they will be looking to prove their worth to their coaches. It should be an exciting game nonetheless. Miami Heat will be the favourites going into this game as they have a deeper bench than the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers vs Heat-Where to Watch

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBCS. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

