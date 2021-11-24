Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Miami Heat at Target Center on Wednesday, November 24th.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 100-92 win against the Detroit Pistons. With this win, they have improved to a 12-6 record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head into this game on the back of a 110-96 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thanks to this win, they now boast a 8-9 record in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 24th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 25th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat players react during their victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Miami Heat have emerged as one of the title favorites from the Eastern Conference. Featuring a talented trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, the Heat are also served by some talented role players such as PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson in their starting rotation.

The franchise showed immense tenacity in their win against the Detroit Pistons. After facing a 10-point deficit at one point in the third quarter, the Miami Heat tore through the young Pistons' roster in the fourth quarter.

On the back of a 31-point outing by Tyler Herro, the Heat also saw their Big Three combine for 45 points in total.

As one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, the Miami Heat will look to make a strong run as they continue their rise through the Eastern Conference table.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo reacts to a call during the Miami Heat's game against the Utah Jazz.

The key player for the Miami Heat heading into this matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo is one of the most talented big men in the league. Although undersized for a center, Bam's athleticism and overall versatile skillset allow him to make up for his lack of physical stature.

With a solid post game and a developing midrange shot, Adebayo's comfortable handling and playmaking makes him one of Miami's best options out of the post.

Bam Adebayo will play a big role in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Drawing on the task of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns, Adebayo's defensive skills will be tested to the full. The matchup will prove to be an interesting watch as he is one of the best defensive big men in the league.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves #8 Jarred Vanderbult defends Memphis Grizzlies #12 Ja Morant.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a wildly inconsistent team this season. They have all the makings of a solid roster considering their young core of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. However, the Timberwolves' 8-9 record reflects poorly on the team's ability to execute.

That being said, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing with newfound intensity this season. This could be attributed to the addition of Patrick Beverley to the roster. Taking on the role of a vocal leader, Beverley's intensity has rubbed off on some of the younger players.

Coming off their win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now on a four-game win streak. They will head into this game with momentum on their side and will look to extend their winning run.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves #32 Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to a call.

Much of Minnesota's success in their recent win streak can be attributed to their star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is one of the most talented players in the league. However, he hasn't made much noise earlier in his career due to his issues with consistency.

But this season Karl-Anthony Towns looks like an absolute force to be reckoned with. Playing with newfound intensity, Towns has been a solid scorer and rebounder for the side.

Towns enters the game against the Miami Heat on the back of a 28-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday (November 22). The 26-year old has averaged 26.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game over the last five games in what has been a tremendous run of form.

Facing off against a defensive-minded side like the Miami Heat, Towns' ability to draw the defense to him while freeing up teammates will be vital. He will also be a scoring threat, which will be key if his side are to win this match-up.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Patrick Beverley | F - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Heat vs Timberwolves Match Predictions

The Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game should be an entertaining matchup. Both sides are in seemingly solid form and also have a solid big three on their respective rosters.

While Minnesota has home-court advantage in this game, it is hard to disregard Miami's mentality and tenacity when it comes to winning games. Players such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have led the team brilliantly so far. The emergence of young players such as Tyler Herro has also done wonders for the Miami Heat's offense.

Should their core manage to force turnovers and capitalize on them, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance of running away with it early. However, holding onto the lead and closing the game out will be a struggle for this young side.

Where to watch Heat vs Timberwolves game?

The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports North. The game will be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform as well. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 830 WCCO.

