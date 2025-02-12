Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

Two of the NBA’s most talked-about teams clash in Wednesday night’s Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder matchup. The Heat, who moved on from Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, are still adjusting, while the Thunder continue to dominate the Western Conference.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams, with OKC winning the first matchup 104-97.

Here’s a preview of the Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in OKC.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Heat (+525) vs Thunder (-750)

Spread: Heat +13.5 (-110) vs Thunder -13.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o218.5 (-110) vs Thunder u218.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder preview

The Heat enter this matchup having lost three of their last four games, including the debut of newly acquired Andrew Wiggins in the Jimmy Butler trade against the Boston Celtics.

In their last two games — both losses — the Heat averaged just 85.5 points per game, falling 102-86 to the Brooklyn Nets and 103-85 to the Celtics. They have yet to figure out their offense, and Tyler Herro’s absence against Boston didn’t help.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have been on a roll, winning six straight games, all by double digits. Their latest victory — a 137-101 blowout of the New Orleans Pelicans — pushed them to the best net rating in NBA history, surpassing the dynastic Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan and the record-setting Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder recently got Chet Holmgren back, and while he is still not at 100%, his defensive impact alongside Isaiah Hartenstein has been effective in their twin-towers setup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going through a slight dip in efficiency, but the team is getting contributions from Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and potentially Isaiah Joe, who is listed as day-to-day.

Also worth noting: SGA has scored 50 points in three straight Wednesday games.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

For the Miami Heat, Dru Smith is out for the season with an Achilles injury, while Kevin Love is unavailable due to personal reasons. Jaime Jaquez and Tyler Herro are both questionable with an illness.

The OKC Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell (toe), Ousmane Dieng (calf) and Cason Wallace (shoulder), while Nikola Topic is out for the season with an ACL injury. Chet Holmgren is sidelined for rest, and Isaiah Joe is listed as day-to-day with a knee issue.

Heat

G - Davion Mitchell | G - Alec Burks | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Bam Adebayo | C - Kel’el Ware

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Aaron Wiggins | F - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U: 31.5 points. Bet the over.

Bam Adebayo O/U: 17.5 points. Bet the over with Holmgren out.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder have been dominant and are expected to continue their momentum against a Miami Heat squad still finding its identity after trading Jimmy Butler.

Expect SGA and Jalen Williams to lead the Thunder to a dominant victory, covering the spread with a quick start and a strong fourth-quarter finish.

Prediction: OKC Thunder win by 17

