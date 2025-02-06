Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score (Feb. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Miami Heat took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Both teams are on a back-to-back and played on Tuesday. Philadelphia won against the Dallas Mavericks 118-116, while Miami lost to the Chicago Bulls 133-124.

On Wednesday, several key players are unavailable, headlined by both team's All-Stars, Joel Embiid of the Sixers and the Heat's Jimmy Butler. Embiid, who returned from a 15-game absence on Tuesday, sat out the second half of the back-to-back set. He finished with a triple-double in 36 minutes: 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Butler, Miami's disgruntled star, is indefinitely suspended by the team.

Wednesday was the second of the four meetings between Philadelphia and Miami this season.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Haywood Highsmith 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 Bam Adebayo 3 1 2 0 0 2 1-2 0-1 1-2 -1 Kel'el Ware 0 6 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Duncan Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -5 Tyler Herro 11 0 2 0 0 2 4-6 1-2 2-2 4 Nikola Jovic 4 0 0 0 0 1 3-3 0-0 0-0 -5 Kevin Love 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 5 2 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 3-3 -3 Alec Burks 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 Josh Christopher DNP Keshad Johnson DNP Pelle Larson DNP Josh Richardson DNP Terry Rozier DNP

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Justin Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 1-2 -5 Paul George 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -2 Guerschon Yabusele 6 2 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 2-2 -7 Kelly Oubre Jr. 7 3 0 1 0 0 3-4 1-1 0-0 4 Tyrese Maxey 6 1 2 1 0 0 2-6 0-3 2-2 -4 Eric Gordon 3 0 2 1 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 7 Adem Bona 2 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 9 Reggie Jackson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Kyle Lowry 0 2 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 4 Ricky Council IV DNP Quentin Grimes DNP Joel Embiid DNP

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat led the Philadelphia 76ers 29-25. Tyler Herro had 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. The Heat led despite its big men Bam Adebayo and Ke'el Ware in foul trouble; both picked up two fouls. Ware had six rebounds in four minutes but had to sit due to foul trouble.

On the other hand, the Sixers did not commit a single turnover in the opening period but shot just 34.8%.

This is a developing story.

