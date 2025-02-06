  • home icon
  Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score (Feb. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 06, 2025 01:24 GMT
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
The Miami Heat took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Both teams are on a back-to-back and played on Tuesday. Philadelphia won against the Dallas Mavericks 118-116, while Miami lost to the Chicago Bulls 133-124.

On Wednesday, several key players are unavailable, headlined by both team's All-Stars, Joel Embiid of the Sixers and the Heat's Jimmy Butler. Embiid, who returned from a 15-game absence on Tuesday, sat out the second half of the back-to-back set. He finished with a triple-double in 36 minutes: 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Butler, Miami's disgruntled star, is indefinitely suspended by the team.

Wednesday was the second of the four meetings between Philadelphia and Miami this season.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Haywood Highsmith3000001-31-20-00
Bam Adebayo3120021-20-11-2-1
Kel'el Ware0600000-00-00-03
Duncan Robinson0000000-20-10-0-5
Tyler Herro11020024-61-22-24
Nikola Jovic4000013-30-00-0-5
Kevin Love0200000-00-01-2-1
Jaime Jaquez Jr.5220001-30-13-3-3
Alec Burks3000001-21-20-0-2
Josh ChristopherDNP
Keshad JohnsonDNP
Pelle LarsonDNP
Josh RichardsonDNP
Terry RozierDNP

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Justin Edwards1000000-20-11-2-5
Paul George0001000-30-20-0-2
Guerschon Yabusele6200002-30-02-2-7
Kelly Oubre Jr.7301003-41-10-04
Tyrese Maxey6121002-60-32-2-4
Eric Gordon3021001-31-20-07
Adem Bona2100000-00-02-29
Reggie Jackson0010000-00-00-04
Kyle Lowry0220000-20-20-04
Ricky Council IVDNP
Quentin GrimesDNP
Joel EmbiidDNP

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Miami Heat led the Philadelphia 76ers 29-25. Tyler Herro had 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting. The Heat led despite its big men Bam Adebayo and Ke'el Ware in foul trouble; both picked up two fouls. Ware had six rebounds in four minutes but had to sit due to foul trouble.

On the other hand, the Sixers did not commit a single turnover in the opening period but shot just 34.8%.

This is a developing story.

