Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in a rematch of Tuesday's NBA game which went in the latter's favor. The 76ers prevailed in overtime with a scoreline of 137-134 and the Heat will have revenge in sight when they visit the Wells Fargo Center.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 14th, 7:00 PM ET (Friday, January 15th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been off to a poor start according to their standards and have a 4-5 record. They have struggled on both ends of the basketball floor which has reflected in their recent results.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be looking for a strong response from his team when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers as the team's hope to finish as a top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference looks unlikelier with each passing game.

Key Player- Tyler Herro

Miami Heat is expected to miss their star players Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to health and safety reasons, which means the onus of scoring will fall on Tyler Herro's young shoulders.

Herro has lived up to the expectations in the last 2 games, scoring 30 points in both the matches. He has managed to average 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists so far and the Heat will be leaning on him once again.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G- Tyler Herro, G- Duncan Robinson, F- Precious Achiuwa, F- Andre Iguodala, C- Kelly Olynyk

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to continue their good form and build on the 8-4 record. New head coach Doc Rivers has instilled a winning mentality among his players which is translating to brilliant on-court performances. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been stellar so far and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to clinch their 9th win when they take on the Heat.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has been in scintillating form this season averaging 26 points and 12 boards per game.

The dominant center has made his presence felt on both ends of the court, which has resulted in opposition sending double teams at him.

Embiid will once again be the main man against the Miami Heat, who won't have Bam Adebayo available to play.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G- Ben Simmons, G- Tyrese Maxey, F- Danny Green, F- Tobias Harris, C- Joel Embiid

Heat vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are strong favorites to win this game because of one reason- they will be able to field a much better lineup, as the Miami Heat are missing multiple players due to COVID-19 protocols. Fans can expect the 76ers to take this with a comfortable margin.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers

The Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

