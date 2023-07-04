Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings California Classic Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

The Miami Heat will square off against the Kings in Sacramento on the final day of the California Classic. It will be each team’s last game before they take on the main Summer League in Las Vegas.

The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN. The game is on Wednesday.

Miami won its first summer league game on Monday when it beat the LA Lakers 107-90. The Kings also won their first game of the California Classic by beating the Golden State Warriors 100-94.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game Preview

Miami’s young players showed out on Monday. Miami used its depth and utilized a rotation of nine players for the easy win.

The Heat were very efficient, making 52.1% of their shots. They also hit 15-of-33 of their 3-point attempts. They could have another big win Wednesday if they keep up their hot shooting.

Miami did have some trouble taking care of the ball. It committed 15 turnovers against the Lakers.

The Kings were much colder from 3 despite their win. They shot just 9-of-31 from the perimeter. Sacramento will need a much better shooting night to keep up with the hot-shooting Heat.

The Kings are listed as a slight -1.5 favorite. They are playing in their home arena but there is likely to be no homecourt advantage.

No Ceilings @NoCeilingsNBA The Sacramento Kings have announced their Summer League Roster The Sacramento Kings have announced their Summer League Roster https://t.co/Xjdfp6i3gT

Game Prediction

The Heat have hungrier young players who seemed to be on a mission on Monday. Miami should continue its hot shooting against the softer defense usually seen in summer league exhibitions. Miami wins by five.

Players to Watch

Miami’s first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a great game in his debut with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He also hit three 3s. Jaquez should have another big night and could become a star of summer league.

Miami’s young player Nikola Jovic also played well. He scored 21 points and shot 58.3%. Jovic could raise his stock and be an intriguing piece in a trade package for Miami this offseason.

After a solid rookie season, Keegan Murray is displaying his talents for the Kings this offseason in summer league. He had a huge first game when he dropped 29 points against the Warriors.

Poll : 0 votes