Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with postseason ambitions, the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings, will go up against each other Sunday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Miami Heat currently find themselves fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 23-13 record. They have won eight of their last 10 games, winning their last five games in a row. They are 11-9 on the road and will be looking to improve their form on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

Tyler Herro continues to be the star man for the Miami Heat. He is averaging 20.4 points on nearly 40% shooting from beyond the arc this season.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings find themselves 10th in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 15-22 record. The Kings have lost four of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. They have dropped more games than they have won at home and will be hoping to correct that against the Miami Heat.

De'Aaron Fox is having a fine season, as he is averaging a little over 20 points on 44.5% shooting from the field.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler will be available for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat starters Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon are the three players who will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings. Robinson and Tucker have entered health & safety protocols with the likes of Max Strus, Udonis Haslem and Gabe Vincent. Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are also notable absentees for this game.

Player Status Reason Gabe Vincent Out Covid-19 Duncan Robinson Out Covid-19 Udonis Haslem Out Covid-19 Max Strus Out Covid-19 P.J. Tucker Out Covid-19 Victor Oladipo Out Knee Markieff Morris Out Neck Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Dewaye Dedmon Out Knee

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings

Unlike the Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings have nearly their entire roster healthy and available for selection. Exceptions include Richaun Holmes, who has entered health & safety protocols and is unavailable. Another absentee is Terence Davis, whose ankle injury is being monitored daily.

Player Status Reason Terence Davis Questionable Ankle Richaun Holmes Out Covid-19

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro are expected to man the backcourt in the absence of Duncan Robinson. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will take care of the front court, while the big man in this lineup will be Ömer Yurtseven.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Starting the new year on the west coast.



📍Sacramento Starting the new year on the west coast.📍Sacramento https://t.co/JHmt80O5ke

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will have De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton man the backcourt while the forwards in this lineup will be Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III. The center will be Alex Len.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings .@Tyhaliburton22 hits his fourth 3-pointer of the night to cap an 8-0 Kings run 🙌 .@Tyhaliburton22 hits his fourth 3-pointer of the night to cap an 8-0 Kings run 🙌 https://t.co/kcjQRtE0Rh

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro, Small Foward - Jimmy Butler, Power Forward - Caleb Martin, Center - Ömer Yurtseven

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Small Foward - Harrison Barnes, Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III, Center - Alex Len

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Miami Heat Sacramento Kings 1 votes so far