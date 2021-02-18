Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings have lost each of their last four NBA games and now host the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center. The Sacramento Kings currently have the worst defense in the NBA and are 11th in the Western Conference with a 12-15 record. De’Aaron Fox has been their best player, and is averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 assists per match.

📊 Final Box



➡️ Bam 24 Pts, 5 Rebs, 7 Asts & 2 Blks

➡️ Nunn 19 Pts

➡️ Butler 13 Pts, 12 Rebs, 11 Asts & 3 Stls

➡️ Precious 13 Pts & 6 Rebs

➡️ Robinson 13 Pts & 4 Rebs pic.twitter.com/8SU3AzLK4A — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 18, 2021

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have also struggled to get going, and have had to deal with a number of injuries in recent weeks. They have relied on the likes of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, but have struggled for numbers in recent games.

The Miami Heat have faced the Jazz, Warriors and LA Clippers recently and will travel to the Staples Center to take on defending champions LA Lakers on February 20.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates

Miami Heat

Meyers Leonard and Avery Bradley are long-term absentees and have been joined by Goran Dragic and Chris Silva in recent weeks. The Miami Heat have relied on the presence of Jimmy Butler on both ends of the court, and have seen an improvement in form from his supporting cast.

Jimmy Butler is the 1st player in Heat history with a triple-double in consecutive games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CQHWOyvEeu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2021

Despite Butler's performances, they are in the middle of a difficult run of fixtures and will be looking to get a win before taking on the dominant LA Lakers. Jimmy Butler is producing 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, and will be crucial to any playoff charge that the Miami Heat hope to launch.

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have also suffered from injuries to key players for long periods this season. Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes are expected to be the starters that sit out of their match against the Miami heat.

20-year old Tyrese Haliburton has been lethal from the bench, and is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

The Sacramento Kings are currently 11th in the NBA Western Conference

He is shooting an incredible 44.3% from the deep and looks to be a proper draft steal for the Sacramento Kings. It is their defense that has struggled so far in the 2020-21 NBA season, and they will go into this match as the underdogs.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn has done a decent job in the absence of Goran Dragic, and he is expected to be the starting guard alongside Duncan Robinson. The Miami Heat will be looking at Jimmy Butler to deliver again, with the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo also contributing offensively of late.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has been Miami Heat's best player

The Miami Heat currently have an 11-17 record and find themselves 11th in the Eastern Conference. They need a run of victories in the coming weeks to get their playoff bid back on track.

Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield has returned from injury, which means better depth for the Sacramento Kings. Both Haliburton and Hassan Whiteside have done well from the bench, will have to share the scoring load with the starters if the Kings are to emerge victorious against the Miami Heat.

DE'AARON FOX OH MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/SrksXiPiOg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2021

De’Aaron Fox has been in terrific form and they will be hoping for a change in fortunes, with some big matches coming up. The Kings take on the Chicago Bulls next, before coming up against the likes of Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

PG Kendrick Nunn SG Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler PF Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

PG Buddy Hield, SG De'Aaron Fox, SF Glen Robinson III, PF Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.