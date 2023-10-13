The Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs preseason game is on Friday, Oct. 13, at the First Bank Center in Bloomfield, Colorado.

In their first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs lost by just one point (122-121). Meanwhile, the Miami Heat picked a 113-109 win in their homecourt against the young Charlotte Hornets.

With more starters expected to play, the Spurs are favored to win in sportsbooks over the defending NBA Eastern Conference champions.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Players to Watch

The Heat had almost all of their starters playing in their first preseason game except Jimmy Butler. Leading the team was Tyler Herro who was coming off an injury and tallied 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in almost 24 minutes of action.

Bam Adebayo had 13 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes, but the bulk of his game time came from the bench.

Rookie Jaime Vaquez Jr. showcased his skills by providing 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Thomas Bryant registered 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block.

Victor Wembanyama impressed in his first NBA preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played almost 20 minutes and had 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Moreover, Tre Jones also had a good performance with 12 points, six assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Doug McDermott also showed that he's healthy after missing games last season, scoring 12 points off the bench. Malaki Brahman was the top scorer off the bench for Spurs with 15 points.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds, spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Heat (+180), Spurs (-220)

Spread: Heat (+5.5), Spurs (-5.5)

Total: 223.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Heat could rest Tyler Herro along with other starters. Meanwhile, the Spurs will look to get more sample sizes of Wembanyama along with his new teammates as he prepares for the regular season.

Online sportsbook sees the Spurs being the safer pick to make in this matchup with the Spurs.