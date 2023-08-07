"I don't know what's about to happen" - Bam Adebayo's cryptic take reignites Damian Lillard Heat trade rumors

The trade demand of Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat has gone into a stalemate, and nothing seems to be happening after all the reported negotiations. With everything that is happening, Heat center Bam Adebayo feels that the waiting game is getting too long.

The Miami Heat managed to make it to the NBA Finals as an 8th seed in the NBA Eastern Conference, and basketball fans got excited about what the team would look like with Damian Lillard at the helm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the trade request began, it gained traction, then things went silent. The league even issued a statement saying that Damian Lillard should not force himself to be traded to just one team.

"We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward," NBA said in the memo.

Adebayo understands the business aspect of NBA trades, and it has to make sense on both sides. Still, with no end in sight, Adebayo is not even certain that a trade for Lillard will take place.

“I don’t know what’s about to happen. The biggest thing is it’s business,” Adebayo said. “Everybody wants it to make sense … obviously, the other side wants it to make sense too. I feel like it’s just a waiting game until they make an agreement, if or when it does happen.”

Bam Adebayo bonded with Damian Lillard during the Olympics

Damian Lillard was part of the most recent Olympics in Japan and had the chance to team up with Bam Adebayo for Team USA. Being teammates that summer, Adebayo got to know Lillard even better, and he likes the point guard's attitude.

“I think it’s just demeanor. How (Lillard) walks, how he talks, how he presents himself, we have a lot of similar characteristics,” said Adebayo. “Dame isn’t the loudest person, I’m not the loudest person. We’re two down-to-earth people that gelled well in the Olympics.”

In Lillard's time with Team USA, he was able to provide his home country with 11.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in six games. Meanwhile, Adebayo also played well, averaging 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks a night.

The seven-time NBA All-Star played 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, and his career averages are 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)