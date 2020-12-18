Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Preseason

Date & Time: Friday, December 18th, 7 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Miami Heat will be hoping to find a bit of flair in what's only their second preseason game so far. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have managed to look good despite the departures of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are only getting started right now. They looked out of sorts in their preseason opener against New Orleans Pelicans but that wouldn't worry head coach Erik Spoelstra much. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson showcased their shooting dexterity and that's a positive worth holding on to.

🚨#TYLERTUESDAY CONTENT ALERT🚨@raf_tyler gave New Orleans a little bit of everything last night (17pts, 6asts, 5rebs) pic.twitter.com/BwTpectVEJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2020

Goran Dragic will be hoping to get some game time under his belt after fully recovering from the torn plantar fascia he suffered during the 2020 NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler is also expected to get some minutes when the Miami Heat take the court on Friday.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

The spotlight is already on Bam Adebayo after he signed the five-year max extension deal with Miami Heat in the offseason. What really sets Adebayo apart from his usual qualities as a big man is his ball distribution. The same was on display against the Pelicans where he managed eight assists.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Maurice Harkless, Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors Preview

In what are rather unique circumstances, the Toronto Raptors will finally get to play at their new home for this season, the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Their roster has a few new names as well, none of whom has impressed more than rookie Malachi Flynn who managed 17 points in the last outing.

Freddy V doin' what he does, man



21Pts | 5 3pm | 3 Ast | 3 Stl pic.twitter.com/t3IOZiAryK — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 15, 2020

Pascal Siakam's struggles from the field have continued but he looks good defensively. Fred VanVleet also got paid this offseason and his shooting has been on point so far. Kyle Lowry has finally joined the Toronto Raptors but is unlikely to play against the Miami Heat.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet (left)

One of the recognized leaders on this Toronto Raptors roster, Fred VanVleet has looked very much like the two-way stalwart he was expected to be. His 23-point outing on 75% shooting against Charlotte is something to build on and he would be hoping to continue his form against stronger opponents.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes

Heat vs Raptors Match Prediction

For the Miami Heat, this game is still about getting the dust off. Expect a few experiments with their rotation. For the Toronto Raptors though, this will be a case of setting the record straight in their first home game in Tampa. Nick Nurse's side are the favorites for this one.

Where to watch Heat vs Raptors?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Sun and TSN. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

