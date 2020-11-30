Predicting the Toronto Raptors' starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Toronto Raptors have been a top-3 Eastern Conference team for the last 5 years and won the NBA Championship in 2019.

After the team lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the 2019 offseason, many analysts gave them a slim chance of having a deep playoff run. The team, however, posted the second-best record in the East, reached the Conference Semi-Finals and took the series to a Game 7.

Toronto Raptors' predicted starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The Toronto Raptors made important offseason moves by re-signing Fred VanVleet and acquiring Aron Baynes after the departure of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

The Toronto Raptors are now considered a threat in the Eastern Conference. Let's take a look at their possible starting lineup for the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is one of the most underrated point guards in the league. He is an elite playmaker and a threat from beyond the arc.

The veteran guard has played for the Toronto Raptors for 8 years and has great chemistry with the other players. Lowry is considered the team's leader and has led the Raptors to victory several times.

Kyle Lowry will be the starting point guard for the Toronto Raptors next season. His contributions led them to their first title in 2019.

Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet is one of the most improved players in the league. From averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game, he is now averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

His performance in the 2019 NBA finals was crucial as he made timely threes and provided playmaking.

Fred VanVleet was one of the hottest names in NBA Free Agency 2020. His improvement opened a lot of eyes and several teams were considering him. However, he has re-signed with the Toronto Raptors and will likely start as the shooting guard in the lineup.

Small Forward - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby is the team's versatile two-way player, with an ability to guard multiple positions while also dropping 10 points a game. He is a great three-point shooter at 39% and has an effective field goal percentage of 58%.

OG Anunoby's name was in the headlines after he hit the game-winner in a playoff game in 2020 when he released the ball with 0.5 secs left on the clock.

OG Anunoby will provide the team with perimeter defense, with defensive liabilities like Lowry and VanVleet in the backcourt. He will probably be the starting small forward for the Toronto Raptors next season, with his stats likely to go up.

Power Forward - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is making the case for one of the best power forwards in the NBA. His rapid development has put the league on notice, and he even won the Most Improved Player award in 2019.

He had his first All-Star appearance in 2020, and his improvement is visible on both ends of the floor. Not only has Siakam improved in scoring, shooting efficiency and minutes, but his defense has also upgraded.

Despite no statistical improvements in blocks or steals, his presence in the paint and his ability to move quickly while locking down on a player often deters them from scoring. He is the obvious candidate for the power forward position at the Toronto Raptors, as he has been so for the past 4 years.

Center - Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes improved significantly last season. He posted career-highs in major stat categories and also improved his offensive game. Having never averaged double-digit scoring, he posted 11.5 points per game with career highs in assists and rebounds.

The Australian is not known for using the three-point shot but last year, he shot 35% from the three-point line in almost four attempts per game.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

After the Toronto Raptors lost Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency, they signed Phoenix Suns' Aron Baynes. He fills a very important void in their roster and could be crucial on defense, with his sturdy frame and smart positioning.

Baynes is smart in pick-and-rolls. His newly-developed outside shot makes him a credible threat in pick-and-roll situations, especially with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

