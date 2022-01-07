“Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other, they did not f*** with each other” – Al Harrington says LeBron James can’t dominate an era like Michael Jordan

Athletes and individuals have had different takes on who the basketball GOAT is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The debate will go on, and different people will continue to give their takes.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has said that if James can win another title, he will be his GOAT, but Jordan currently holds Smith's title. Basically, titles have been the main factor many consider. Jordan's accomplishment of winning six in six NBA Finals appearances will be hard to beat.

Former NBA player Al Harrington was asked to identify his GOAT on former NFL player Brandon Marshall's show "I AM ATHLETE," and he went with Jordan without any hesitation. When asked why he was so quick to choose MJ, Harrington said:

"I mean, come on, bro. Any era, he dominated."

When asked if James could dominate any era too, Harrington said:

"He can, but not like that cat, son. That cat different, bro. Never lost at that level, bro.

"LeBron is 1B, but imma tell you the difference between Michael Jordan era and LeBron era. Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other. They did not f*** with each other.

"There was no homeboys in the offseason. There was no 'let's go the club in the summer and go hang out with some chicks.' It was none of that. They lived in their own bubbles, and when they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated a era of his little bros – they all his little bros, everybody.

"They hated Jordan, dawg. I'm saying you talk to (Detroit Pistons great) Isiah (Thomas) right now. Ask him what he think about Michael Jordan, bro. He'll be like, 'If he died I wouldn't care.'"

Both Jordan and James have dominated the game in ways many could not have imagined. That's why the debate will always boil down to personal preference for most.

Who would win a one-on-one game between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Perhaps the most asked question in the NBA community is one that will never be answered. Bleacher Report is currently running an animated series, "The Portal," where they pit current basketball stars against legends. If an episode is done with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, that will be the closest to watching them play each other.

Iman Shumpert, a former NBA player and teammate of James', said MJ is the GOAT and believes his competitive nature can make him come out of retirement to face LBJ. While that is unlikely, the matchup will not favor Jordan, who is a lot older right now.

Being in the conversation alone shows the dominance of both players. As the debate continues, LeBron will continue to get things done on the court with the hope of lifting the LA Lakers to a better record. Jordan is still in search of his first championship as an executive, but the Charlotte Hornets are still a long way from being championship contenders.

