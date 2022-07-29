Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and more: 10 NBA superstars who have been referenced in rap songs

Basketball has always been heavily linked to rap culture as one of its elements. As such, NBA players have frequently been referenced in rap songs dating back to the old days.

Over time, we have also seen players who turn out to be rappers, proving the connection that lies between both career paths. Players like Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard have been heard on various released tracks dropping bars as heavy as they ball on the court.

Every NBA season has consistently featured a star-studded roster of rappers and singers with courtside seats cheering on their favorite franchises. Also hard to miss are the continuous friendships formed between rappers and players.

Top 10 NBA players referenced in a rap song

With rappers and players coming from the same neighborhood, name-dropping has long become a popular act within the hip-hop scene. Take a look at the ten NBA players that have been referenced in rap music.

#10 Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Artist: Travis Scott ft Drake

Song title: Sicko Mode

Lyrics:

“See the shots that I took, wet like I’m Book.”

The Devin Booker line was said by Drake within his verse on the seven-time platinum song by Travis Scott. Booker was ecstatic to see his name trend on Twitter linked to the Grammy award-winning artist.

He had initially thought he was being traded by the Suns, but was relieved and excited to find out he was name-dropped by one of the biggest rappers in the world.

#9 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Song title: The Heart Part 4

Lyrics:

"Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look

You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook

Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you"

Kendrick Lamar is known to be one of the best lyricists in rap, with a discography that sets him apart. His song, The Heart Part 4, was released in 2017 as a part of a five-track series. The Rapper, who doubles as a songwriter and record producer, dropped a Russell Westbrook line into the final verse.

#8 Charles Barkley

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley

Artist: Kanye West

Song title: The Glory

Lyrics:

"And Hey, Please Don’t start me.

I’m like Gnarls Barkley meets Charles Barkley.”

The NBA Hall of Famer was referenced in the 2007 release of the track "The Glory" by Kanye West. In the rap line, West related himself to being a combination of the electronic R&B musical duet, Gnarls Barkley, and NBA legend Charles Barkley. The line implied that he is a mix of musical success, having a controversial attitude and a bad public image like Chuck.

#7 Dwyane Wade

13-time All-Star Dwyane Wade

Artist: Kanye West

Song title: The Glory

Lyrics:

“Class back in session so I upped it a grade.

In two years Dwayne Wayne became Dwyane Wade"

Dwyane Wade was referenced on the same track as Charles Barkley. Kanye West related himself to being Dwyane Wayne, a nerdy fictional character from a 1990s black sitcom, "A Different World." He depicted his rapid rise to fame from Dwyane Wayne to Dwyane Wade, the famous and well-paid pro-basketballer in the NBA.

#6 Allen Iverson

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson

Artist: Drake

Song title: Thank Me Now

Lyrics:

"And that's around the time

That your idols become your rivals

You make friends with Mike

But got to A.I. him for your survival"

In one instance, Drake referenced Allen Iverson in a bar where he tried to depict the battle between mentor and mentee. Having grown up listening to and idolizing Jay Z, the same way Iverson has been inspired by Michael Jordan.

He was forced to take punches at Jay Z in a bid to cement his own legacy. The same is said about A.I. and his famous and vicious 1997 crossover he made against Jordan.

#5 Magic Johnson

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson

Artiste: Kanye West

Song title: Can't tell me nothing

Lyrics:

“No, I already graduated

And you can live through anything if Magic made it

They say I talk with so much emphasis

Ooohh…they so sensitive”

The song referenced NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and shed light on his ability to strive despite being HIV positive. Kanye West portrayed a positive message, saying that if Magic made it despite contracting the deadly disease, then one can make it through any life problems.

#4 Steph Curry

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Artist: Drake

Song title: 0 to 100

Lyrics:

“I been Steph Curry with the shot,

Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy”

From 0-100, Drake considered himself to be just like the Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry. With Curry being arguably the best shooter in the league, Drake equates himself to him as he has consistently churned out hits. In his 2014 song, Drake started the Chef Curry nickname and it stuck.

#3 Shaquille O'Neal

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal

Artist: Notorious B.I.G

Song title: Gimme the Loot

Lyrics:

“I’m slamming niggaz like Shaquille,

Shit is real,

When it’s time to eat a meal, I rob and steal.”

With Shaquille O'Neal being known for slamming the rim, the line was a no-brainer coming from Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., who was a prominent rapper at the time of its release.

At the time of his release in 1994, Shaq was already a Rookie of the Year award recipient and an NBA All-Star and was a leading candidate for the MVP, which he ended up winning in 2000. Both parties later made a song together titled, "Can't Stop The Reign."

#2 LeBron James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Artist: Drake

Song title: Nonstop

Lyrics:

"Catch me 'cause I'm goin' outta there, I'm gone

How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"

In a track called "Nonstop," Drake referenced LeBron James. The line denoted how far he has come in his career, coming from Canada (The 6) to be the greatest rapper of his time.

The bar is in line with Bron wearing jersey number 6 with the Heat, owing to number 23 being retired in honor of Michael Jordan. Thereafter, he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers to wear the number 23, which was a pivotal moment as he embraced his greatness. He led the small-market team to a championship title, putting a stop to the doubts by the naysayers.

#1 Michael Jordan

NBA Hall of Famer and arguably the all-time greatest player, Michael Jordan

Artist: Jay-Z

Song: The Return

Lyrics:

"Losers lose, so when we does what we do, we win

And win again, like deja vu

Then we win again, like M.J. do

Three-peat, then we retreat to waters that's blue"

With Jay Z and R. Kelly releasing their second collaborative album, "Unfinished Business," Jay Z insinuated that he and Kelly were synonymous with winning, just like Michael Jordan.

In reference to Jordan coming back from his first retirement and securing a second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls (1995-98), having secured the first before his retirement (1991-93). Jay Z predicted that the second album would do just as well as the first.

