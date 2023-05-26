“Michael Jordan would never get anywhere near" – Jeff Benedict suggests LeBron James to pursue political career post-retirement 

Over the years, LeBron James has shown that he's more than just a basketball player, he's also a philanthropist and political activist. Through his 'I Promise' school, and his activism in creating groups like More Than a Vote, James has transcended basketball stardom.

In addition, James has made sure that his voice is heard when it comes to topics such as police brutality. As a result, Jeff Benedict, the author of 'LeBron', believes that once the four-time champion steps away from the sport, he could have a future in politics.

During a recent video, he reflected on LeBron James' evolution as a political activist, referencing two big examples. The first was when James chose not to speak on the state of Chinese politics back in 2007 before the Olympics, and the second was the death of Trayvon Martin in the United States several years later.

He added to LeBron's legacy and his comparison with Michael Jordan:

"As he's evolved and got older, became more and more comfortable and assertive in weighing in on big things outside of basketball that Michael Jordan would never get anywhere near."

When asked whether or not he believes that opens the door to a political career down the line, Benedict said:

"I think what it demonstrates is that when you talk about what does LeBron do after basketball, there are almost no instances in American history where you can point to an athlete who retired from the sport and then went into a successful career in politics.

"We've had a few, senator Bill Bradley who played for the New York Knicks and became a very distinguished senator from New Jersey, but there aren't a lot of instances of that."

Looking at LeBron James' future after retirement

LeBron James teased retirement after the LA Lakers were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. The statements shocked fans, as many speculated as to what his future could look like if he decided to walk away from basketball.

Despite that, the latest reports indicate that James will in fact return to fulfill the final year of his contract. As he has stated in the past, his goal is to share the court with his sons, whether on the same team or on opposing teams.

2023 NBA All Star Game

At the same time, LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to own an NBA team in the future. Although the NBA has made no signs that it plans to expand, James' ambition is to establish a franchise in Las Vegas.

At the same time, his longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter has been open about the fact that James could also look to own an NFL team. While there has been no talk out of James' camp regarding a potential political career, his plans could very well change in the future.

