Michael Jordan who once punched a 9-time NBA champ, showed his ruthless side by starving 245 lbs Bulls star

Michael Jordan is arguably known as the best basketball player in NBA history. Along with his accolades, his competitiveness may go out of hand as he tends to lash out at his teammates.

At one point, the six-time NBA champion punched Steve Kerr in the face but both settled their differences afterwards.

“We talked it out, and it was probably, in a weird way, the best thing that I ever did, was stand up for myself with him because he tested everybody he played with, and I stood up to him," Kerr said in The Last Dance. “From that point on, our relationship dramatically improved and our trust in each other, everything. It was like, ‘All right, we got that out of the way. We’re going to war together.'”

This was just one of the many stories about Jordan being harsh on his teammates and made popular because of 'The Last Dance' documentary.

Kerr moved on after winning three NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and won two more with the San Antonio Spurs. As a coach, Kerr won four more NBA titles and those championships are more than what Jordan has right now.

Another is with a teammate MJ had during the first three-peat and that was Horace Grant. In the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks podcast, Bulls beat writer Sam Smith shared the story of how Jordan starved Grant inside the team plane.

"Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith told the hosts. “[Michael] told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat,'" said Smith.

There are more things about Michael Jordan that are not in the media, says Sam Smith

As the author of 'The Jordan Rules', Sam Smith revealed a lot about Michael Jordan and his personality behind closed doors. But with what he witnessed, he prefers not to let some stories out because it is not in his nature to go anonymous.

“They would tell me stuff like that and they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’ And I would say ‘Well I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kind of things. 'If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan,'" said Smith.

After 'The Jordan Rules', Smith also published 'Second Coming: The Strange Oddysey of Michael Jordan' in 1995.

