Michael Jordan's dad once expressed pride after witnessing 6x NBA champ's first All-Star MVP performance

The NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and it is set to take place in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. This year will mark the 37th anniversary of Michael Jordan's historic 1988 All-Star performance in his fourth NBA season.

Before he hoisted the first of five NBA Most Valuable Player awards at the end of his 1987-88 campaign, Jordan turned in one of the greatest All-Star Game performances in league history. Playing in front of his home crowd at the Chicago Stadium, Jordan shined in front of his friends and family. It was a preview of the success that would come, including his six NBA championships with the Bulls.

His father, James Jordan, was immensely proud of his performance, offering memorable words of support following the game.

"The thing that was most gratifying to me was sitting there, having been to his first All-Star game and knowing the consequences of what it was - then watching the team all of a sudden play together," he said. "It was like, 'We accept you for what you have done for the league, and for us, and come on - let's play together and have a good day.'"

Jordan finished his first All-Star MVP performance with 40 points on 17-of-23 shooting, with eight rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists, leading the Eastern Conference to a 138-133 victory over the Western Conference.

LeBron James looking to eclipse Michael Jordan in All-Star Game feat

In his 15-year career, Michael Jordan earned All-Star Game MVP honors on three occasions. After winning the award for the first time in the aforementioned 1988 All-Star Game, Jordan won the game's MVP award in 1996 and 1998.

Entering Sunday's All-Star game, LeBron James is tied with Michael Jordan for second all-time in All-Star Game MVP awards. James earned the honor in 2006, in his second All-Star bid, again in 2008, and a decade later in 2018.

With a strong performance on Sunday, James could eclipse Jordan's mark of three All-Star Game MVP awards, joining Kobe Bryant and Bob Petit as the only players in league history with four All-Star MVPs.

