On this day, Oct 26, 1984: Michael Jordan makes his NBA debut - Looking at 5 highest scoring games from His Airness' rookie season

Michael Jordan shot out of the box after the Chicago Bulls drafted him third overall in the 1984 NBA Draft. He was an instant success, and his basketball ascension is what many compare every up-and-coming star to either indirectly or intentionally. Michael Jordan averaged 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals a game in his rookie season that electrified the sports world. The word phenom gets thrown around so much, its definition is unclear. Yet when looking in a hypothetical dictionary, Michael Jordan's face would accompany the word and its definition. Let's look at the five best scoring games of Michael Jordan's spectacular rookie year.

#5 Michael Jordan drops 42 in Madison Square Garden on the New York Knicks

Michael Jordan gave Madison Square Garden a glimpse of the future in his rookie season. Jordan scored 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists and two steals in the 119-113 loss. New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing had to be sick of Michael Jordan at that point. Losing to Michael Jordan and the North Carolina Tarheels in the National Final when he was at Georgetown was not a distant memory. Michael Jordan would have many classic games at MSG - including the infamous double nickel game on March 28, 1995.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 37 YEARS AGO TODAY 🐐

MICHAEL JORDAN signed with Nike ($500K/year for 5 years) & made his NBA debut: 16 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, 4 BLK, 2 STLSEASON HIGHLIGHTS

All-Star

All-NBA 2nd team

Rookie of the Year

28.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 52% FG

#4 Michael Jordan scores 45 to George Gervin's 28 points on 11/13/84

It's interesting that Michael Jordan and George Gervin went at it before the freeze-out game that we'll get into later. Iceman was more Julius Erving's contemporary, yet it was Michael Jordan who stole the show in San Antonio in the 120-117 Chicago Bulls victory. Jordan had 45 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in the win. Gervin countered with 28. He and Jordan would have a few more battles over the years as the changing of the guard made way for George Gervin as Michael Jordan took over the NBA.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Only 3 players won the scoring title and got named First Team All-Defense in the same season 💯Michael Jordan did it NINE times.

Kobe Bryant did it twice.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar