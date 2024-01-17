Midseason All-NBA First Team: Top 5 superstars through 41 games of 2023-24 season 

The 2023-24 NBA season has reached its midway point, with the battle for this year’s All-NBA first-team slots starting to take shape. Several players are deserving of the honor, but with only five slots available, there will undoubtedly be some tough snubs.

Notably, as part of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, starting this season, All-NBA teams will be positionless. This will prevent a dilemma like last season when only one of the league’s top two MVP vote-getters made the All-NBA first team.

2023 MVP Joel Embiid beat out MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic for the first-team center slot, with Jokic making the All-NBA second team. However, this season, both could make the first team, despite both being centers.

On that note, below are the five players who are most deserving of making the 2024 All-NBA first team through 41 games:

5 players most deserving of an All-NBA first-team selection midway through 2023-24 season

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Some expected Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s production to drop off playing in his first season alongside co-star Damian Lillard. However, the two-time MVP is instead having one of his best all-around seasons.

Through 39 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game on career-best efficiency (60.8%). Meanwhile, he is still putting up elite rebounding (11.4 rpg), assists (5.9 apg) and defensive numbers (1.3 spg and 1.1 bpg).

Additionally, the Bucks are once again a top-two team in the Eastern Conference (28-12). Thus, Antetokounmpo should be a safe bet for his sixth All-NBA first-team selection.

#4 Luka Doncic

Another superstar having a career year is Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. Through 34 games, the 24-year-old is averaging career-bests of 33.6 ppg and 9.1 apg to go along with 8.1 rpg, 1.4 spg and 4.0 3pg on 48.5% shooting.

Doncic’s Mavericks are the lowest in the standings of any players’ team on this list, sitting sixth in the Western Conference (24-17). However, his gaudy stat totals should be enough to secure him his fifth All-NBA first-team selection.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After making his first All-NBA first-team selection last season, OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears on track to do the same this year.

The 25-year-old has led the upstart Thunder to the West’s second seed (27-12) after failing to make the playoffs last season (40-42). Meanwhile, he has continued his elite production. Through 38 games, he is averaging 31.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, a career-best 6.3 apg and a league-leading 2.3 spg on a career-high 55.6% shooting.

#2 Nikola Jokic

As previously noted, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic should have a significantly better chance of making this year’s positionless All-NBA first team.

The two-time MVP has led the Nuggets to the West’s third seed (28-14) while continuing to fill up stat sheets on a nightly basis. Through 41 games, Jokic is nearly averaging a triple-double with averages of 25.5 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 9.1 apg and 1.2 spg on 58.2% shooting.

If he makes the first team again, it will mark the reigning Finals MVP’s fourth time receiving the honor.

#1 Joel Embiid

Widely considered the MVP frontrunner, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid should be an All-NBA first-team lock if he meets the minimum 65-game requirement.

Embiid has already missed 10 games, meaning that he can only miss a maximum of seven more to be eligible for awards voting. However, in the 29 games he has played, the reigning MVP has been dominant.

Embiid is averaging a league-leading and career-high 35.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg, career-bests of 6.1 apg and 1.1 spg and 1.9 bpg on 53.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, he has led the Sixers to the East’s third seed (26-13), despite losing co-star James Harden via trade midseason.

If Embiid makes the first team, it will mark his second time doing so.

