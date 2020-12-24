Milwaukee Bucks 121-122 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes berserk as Jayson Tatum inspires Boston Celtics to a single point victory | NBA Regular Season 2020-21

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum scored a late 3 to inspire the Bsoton Celtics to a one-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. On the other hand, Boston Celtics have had a mixed offseason with both Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter leaving. What’s more, they started the game without Kemba Walker who is also not available for quite some time. As both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are considered strong title contenders from the Eastern Conference, the match was expected to be close, and it was.
Milwaukee Bucks get off to quick start as Boston Celtics attempt to keep up in the first half
Giannis Antetokounmpo set his evening rolling with a bucket from downtown as the Boston Celtics took their first timeout with a 9-6 score line as coach Brad Stevens attempted to stop the Milwaukee bucks from scoring quick baskets on the transition.
However, the Boston Celtics had to contend with a quick start from Donte DiVincenzo as he had perfect shooting in the first quarter and ended with 13 points. It was towards the end in the second quarter that the Boston Celtics appeared to take matters in their own hands as both Jaylen Brown and Jeff Teague finished the first half in double-figures with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.
A Milwaukee Bucks' timeout was followed by a lapse in defense which in turn allowed the Boston Celtics to eat into the Milwaukee Bucks' lead. The first half ended with a 64-59 score line as a late charge from the Boston Celtics meant that they were suddenly five points up.
Boston Celtics take control of the match as Milwaukee Bucks cannot keep up with their attacking and defensive versatility
In the second half, the Boston Celtics took quick control of the game as their offensive threats from the bench meant that the Milwaukee Bucks had too many scorers to contend with. They were defensively astute as both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ended up going for more than 20 points.
It was Jeff Teague's points off the bench that had a huge impact as the Milwaukee Bucks struggled with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out for much of the third quarter after he accumulated three personal fouls. Giannis returned soon and ended up inspiring his team to a huge comeback as the Boston Celtics were ahead by 17 points at one point.
In the final minute, the Milwaukee Bucks crept to a one point lead. However, Jayson Tatum responded with a buzzer beating 3 pointer and ensured a 122-121 victory for the Boston Celtics!
For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown finished with 33 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Jayson Tatum had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson contributed 10 and 12 points, respectively, as Jeff Teague had 19 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds coming off the bench.
For the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton finished the match with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. Giannis had inspired a huge comeback but his team could not hold on until the final seconds, as he finished the game with a return of 34 points, 13 assists and 2 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds after a quick start to the game as Jrue Holiday scored a cool 25 points.
In a close game between two giants from the Eastern Conference, it was Boston Celtics' strength off the bench that proved to be the Milwaukee Bucks' downfall as Jayson Tatum came up with the goods late to sink the Milwaukee Bucks by a single point.Published 24 Dec 2020, 09:02 IST