Milwaukee Bucks 121-122 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes berserk as Jayson Tatum inspires Boston Celtics to a single point victory | NBA Regular Season 2020-21

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum scored a late 3 to inspire the Bsoton Celtics to a one-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. On the other hand, Boston Celtics have had a mixed offseason with both Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter leaving. What’s more, they started the game without Kemba Walker who is also not available for quite some time. As both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are considered strong title contenders from the Eastern Conference, the match was expected to be close, and it was.

Milwaukee Bucks get off to quick start as Boston Celtics attempt to keep up in the first half

Giannis vies for the ball against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart

Giannis Antetokounmpo set his evening rolling with a bucket from downtown as the Boston Celtics took their first timeout with a 9-6 score line as coach Brad Stevens attempted to stop the Milwaukee bucks from scoring quick baskets on the transition.

Watch out for Giannis 😤



Watch Bucks vs. Celtics in the B/R app and on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/yBXgEtYdtB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

Giannis Vs Tatum Bucks/Celtics game of the night? naw. Ill be taking my talents to ESPN3 to watch my Minnesota Timberwolves — malik🦦 (@HollywoodJetEra) December 24, 2020

If you miss a shot against the #Bucks make sure you get back on defense because they’re running #NBATwitter #NBA #BucksvsCeltics — 95NEntPodcast (@95N_ent) December 24, 2020

However, the Boston Celtics had to contend with a quick start from Donte DiVincenzo as he had perfect shooting in the first quarter and ended with 13 points. It was towards the end in the second quarter that the Boston Celtics appeared to take matters in their own hands as both Jaylen Brown and Jeff Teague finished the first half in double-figures with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.

#Celtics cut it to four by getting inside a few times on the #Bucks - timeout MKE up 48-44. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

Celtics vs. Bucks has been very entertaining so far. Boston has displayed their versatility on defense while Milwaukee has displayed how many offensive threats they have. #BleedGreen #MilwaukeeBucks #Giannis #JaylenBrown — HoopHarmony (@harmony_hoop) December 24, 2020

Probably not a surprise Brown went right to the paint when Lopez subbed out. Two of six points in the paint for the #Celtics — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

A Milwaukee Bucks' timeout was followed by a lapse in defense which in turn allowed the Boston Celtics to eat into the Milwaukee Bucks' lead. The first half ended with a 64-59 score line as a late charge from the Boston Celtics meant that they were suddenly five points up.

DiVincenzo said this week his outside shot is about confidence in letting it fly - six early points will no doubt help that. #Bucks — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

#Bucks up by as many as nine enter half down 64-59. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

Boston Celtics take control of the match as Milwaukee Bucks cannot keep up with their attacking and defensive versatility

Jaylen Brown attempts to defend against Milwaukee Bucks's Jrue Hoilday

In the second half, the Boston Celtics took quick control of the game as their offensive threats from the bench meant that the Milwaukee Bucks had too many scorers to contend with. They were defensively astute as both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum ended up going for more than 20 points.

#Celtics draw another offensive foul on Antetokounmpo - he now has 4 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

This Bucks vs. Celtics game getting good — ILLADELL (@ILLADELL) December 24, 2020

It was Jeff Teague's points off the bench that had a huge impact as the Milwaukee Bucks struggled with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out for much of the third quarter after he accumulated three personal fouls. Giannis returned soon and ended up inspiring his team to a huge comeback as the Boston Celtics were ahead by 17 points at one point.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's respite was brief. He returned and is trying to get something going here with the #Bucks down 76-70. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

Bucks vs. Celtics heatin’ up....... — Tone Rodriguez (@TonyTowels151) December 24, 2020

#Bucks have come all the way back on the #Celtics in the fourth. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

#celtics bench 32 vs 12pts for #bucks add also the 15 turnovers for Bucks — Dimitris Ioannou (@gavrojim007) December 24, 2020

In the final minute, the Milwaukee Bucks crept to a one point lead. However, Jayson Tatum responded with a buzzer beating 3 pointer and ensured a 122-121 victory for the Boston Celtics!

#Bucks trying to claw back after being down 17 after three, thanks to a 13-4 start to the fourth. #Celtics timeout up 105-97 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown finished with 33 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Jayson Tatum had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson contributed 10 and 12 points, respectively, as Jeff Teague had 19 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds coming off the bench.

Antetokounmpo with a jumper off the block and a 3-pointer and the #Bucks have cut that lead down to one possession. Antetokounmpo has 14 so far this quarter. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 24, 2020

Bucks vs Celtics game like a playoff game 👍🏽 — Nori pop🥇 (@Marc_Relentless) December 24, 2020

If you’re watching the bucks vs Celtics game, I think you’ll agree with me when I say Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are looking incredible!! — YoungNBAanalyst (@youngnbaanalyst) December 24, 2020

For the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton finished the match with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. Giannis had inspired a huge comeback but his team could not hold on until the final seconds, as he finished the game with a return of 34 points, 13 assists and 2 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds after a quick start to the game as Jrue Holiday scored a cool 25 points.

Celtics scoring 101 points in 3 quarters vs the Bucks is good right? — Dallas Fisher (@DunderXMifflin) December 24, 2020

#bucksvsceltics STOP SHOOTING FUCKING 3s GIANNIS — taykstan (@cartisrightear) December 24, 2020

What a mad game this is bucks vs Celtics is 🔥 — giannis “Greek Freak” antetokounmpo (0-1) (@GreekFreakx2MVP) December 24, 2020

In a close game between two giants from the Eastern Conference, it was Boston Celtics' strength off the bench that proved to be the Milwaukee Bucks' downfall as Jayson Tatum came up with the goods late to sink the Milwaukee Bucks by a single point.

#MILvBOS Final Celtics 122 Bucks 121. Tatum banks in a 3 with with only :04 left. Giannis fouled on a lob Hits the 1st misses the 2nd. Giannis 35 points Middleton 27 Holiday 25. Brown 33 Tatum 30. Home vs Golden State Christmas Day at 1:30pm. — Ted Davis (@nbated) December 24, 2020