Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

Considering Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back NBA MVP awards, the Milwaukee Bucks’ lack of serious success has made them one of the most frustrating teams around. In the 2018-19 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks bowed out by losing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors. This was followed by the loss to the Miami Heat in the Conference semifinals last season. For now, whether Giannis ends up signing the supermax extension to his contract between now and December 21st might decide their long-term future.

Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Will the new acquisitions prove enough?

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Over the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two-thirds of their regular season games. General criticism about the lack of playmakers and good shooters along with the predictability of their attacking play has persisted, with the Bucks not being able to continue their good run past the regular season.

The Bucks’ headline move is obviously the Jrue holiday trade, which along with further moves for DJ Augustin, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig, Bobby Portis and the three-year deal for Pat Connaughton might just prove enough to convince Giannis to sign the supermax extension before the December 21st deadline.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer recently said that unlike the previous two seasons, the Bucks need to show more diversity along with defensive versatility, which is a requirement for the playoffs.

📊 2018-19:

27.7 PPG | 12.5 RPG | 5.9 APG



📊 2019-20:

29.5 PPG | 13.6 RPG | 5.6 RPG



Celebrate @Giannis_An34’s 26th birthday with his BEST highlights from his back-to-back #KiaMVP seasons! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/N4SDsj6kxF — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 56–17

Eastern Conference: 1st

2019-20 NBA Season: Lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals (4-1)

Key Acquisitions:

G Jrue Holiday, F Jordan Nwora, C Bobby Portis, G Nik Stauskas, G Jaylen Adams, G D.J. Augustin, F Torrey Craig, G Bryn Forbes.

Once again, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking at Giannis to lead the team from the front. At this moment, quite a lot appears to be dependant upon Giannis’ decision about his future. The Bucks will feel good about the upcoming season if the Greek Freak puts pen to paper and signs the supermax deal which is expected to be worth around $220-250 million.

Giannis & Jrue Holiday mean BUSINESS this season 😤 (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/8L7jI1uiUC — Overtime (@overtime) December 9, 2020

In such a scenario, they will be looking at new signing Jrue Holiday to settle in and start the season strongly. Holiday is an offensive threat and has the ability to provide elite-level defense at the same time. In the event that Giannis does not sign the extension, the Milwaukee Bucks might possibly be looking at a long season fraught with speculation about his future.

Milwaukee Bucks’ predicted line-up

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Complete Roster

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Augustin, Pat Connaughton, Torrey Craig, Mamadi Diakite, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Treveon Graham, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Sam Merrill, Frank Mason, Khris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis, Nik Stauskas, D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes, EJ Montgomerry, Justin Patton

Overview

Considering the Milwaukee Bucks have finally attempted to sign players that will solve some of the issues that have been talked about, there is only one reason for them to be concerned. The Giannis saga is one of the biggest of the offseason, and him signing the supermax extension will give the Milwaukee Bucks a much-needed boost.

🦌💥 Giannis Antetokounmpo fires for 34 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers#NBA | #FearTheDeer | #LakeShow



📱 GAME STORIES & HIGHLIGHTS - https://t.co/Mnstol94HF pic.twitter.com/vQJmYAKMXs — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) December 20, 2019

In such a scenario, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to do better than they have in the playoffs of the two previous NBA seasons. However, the kind of speculation and rumors that will persist throughout the season if Giannis does not sign the extension might prove problematic. As far as the current roster is concerned, if the Bucks can rally together, the 2020-21 NBA season might prove very successful.

Prediction for Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 season

The extent of speculation that will surround Giannis in the event of him not signing the extension is bound to have an impact on the locker room. At this moment, the Milwaukee Bucks look like they have only major issue to sort out before the season begins on 22nd December.

Regardless, we expect the Milwaukee Bucks to have a successful regular season, and if the Giannis saga ends up favorably for them, this might as well be the season that the Milwaukee Bucks go on and become NBA title contenders. Along with the Greek Freak, the addition of Jrue Holiday and the added depth on the squad should provide enough firepower for them to have a long, successful campaign. This, of course, is assuming that the Greek Freak will have an equally successful season this time around as well.