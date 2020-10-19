NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks 'confident' they won't be forced to move Giannis Antetokounmpo even if the superstar rejects supermax

The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing end to their 2020 postseason as they crashed out in the second round of the NBA playoffs with a disheartening loss against the Miami Heat. Following their unexpected exit, NBA trade rumors seem to suggest that Giannis Antetokounmpo could leave the Milwaukee Bucks to explore his chances of winning a championship with another team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks will not move Giannis Antetokounmpo even if doesn't sign a contract extension

After winning back-to-back MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to add the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy to his cabinet.

The Greek Freak averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds 5.6 assists, one steal and one block per game this season while shooting 55.3% from the field to bag the MVP at the expense of LA Lakers' LeBron James.

The Heat are "preparing to go all in" on pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/PgcVebcm3a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo also won the 'Defensive Player of the Year' award, pipping LA Lakers' Anthony Davis to the accolade. However, despite winning individual trophies, the Greek Freak has always come up short in the NBA playoffs.

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks may not trade away Giannis Antetokounmpo even if the player passes on the supermax extension. The Bucks are likely to use this season to sign the right role players around Antetokounmpo and convince him to stay at the franchise instead of leaving for a contender like the Miami Heat.

NBA trade rumors have indicated that the Milwaukee Bucks could be willing to go above the luxury tax in order to win a championship. After multiple failed attempts, this might be their last chance to make a run at the title.

Despite the forward indicating that he will stay with the franchise for at least another season, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract situation. If the Bucks struggle to remain competitive in the upcoming season, a move for the player might be on the cards as he approaches free agency next year.

The clock is ticking for the Milwaukee Bucks, who will have to improve their roster considerably in order to compete for a championship and retain Giannis Antetokounmpo's services.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will almost certainly be a free agent next year. The Mavericks will almost certainly work very hard to sign him. @tim_cato tells you why, despite how great that team would be, he doesn't want Dallas to add The Greek Freak.https://t.co/mT9fFMrOuc pic.twitter.com/WTQGmcnYSS — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) October 19, 2020