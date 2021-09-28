Milwaukee Bucks 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

Reigning NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks get their preseason preparations underway today as teams across the league begin training camp. With a target now on their backs, the Bucks will be hoping for another solid regular-season performance to ensure homecourt advantage once the postseason inevitably rolls around.

Every team in the NBA has moved to improve their roster one way or another, and the Milwaukee Bucks are no different as the team looks to accentuate the talent of their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets project to be the team's biggest roadblock this year, while the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and even the Chicago Bulls will be hoping to gatecrash the party. With such a varied pack of wolves chasing them, it makes sense the Milwaukee Bucks would look for upgrades across the board.

Milwaukee Bucks' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

George Hill has rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason

Jeff Teague came, saw, and conquered during his short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks and left the team once his contract expired in the summer. George Hill was signed to a two-year $8 million deal as Teague's replacement and is a definite upgrade when looking at their respective skillsets from a "fit" standpoint. Tremont Waters also joins the team on a two-way contract following a two-year spell with the Boston Celtics and will provide emergency cover for the Bucks.

On the wings, Bryn Forbes left in free agency to return to the San Antonio Spurs, and Sam Merrill was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in return for Grayson Allen. Rodney Hood also joins the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal following his previous contract with the Portland Trail Blazers expiring at the end of last season. Finally, the Bucks drafted Georgios Kalaitzakis with the 60th pick in this year's draft.

Over at the forward position, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to have regressed slightly in their supporting cast. PJ Tucker left for South Beach after winning his championship ring and was replaced by Semi Ojeleye, who had hit free agency following a stop-start spell with the Boston Celtics. Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the team, inking a two-year deal, and the Milwaukee Bucks also drafted Sandro Mamukelashvili to provide cover and round out their depth chart.

At center position, the rotation remains unchanged, with Brook Lopez the starting five and Bobby Portis coming off the bench. Portis committed to the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason by signing a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Important storylines for Milwaukee Bucks' training camp

Semi Ojeleye in action for the Boston Celtics

1. Is Semi Ojeleye capable of filling the hole left by PJ Tucker?

Semi Ojeleye has the unenviable task of plugging the gap left by PJ Tucker - one of the league's best 3-and-D wing. During his time with the Celtics, Ojeleye struggled for both consistency and impact, often being an anonymous passenger for multiple possessions at a time.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo may be raw, but he will see Ojeleye's presence as the back-up wing as a potential opening for him to earn some meaningful rotation minutes.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

More importantly, it's highly unlikely that the backup small forward position looks so thin by the post-season, meaning it's audition time for both Ojeleye and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

2. Donte DiVincenzo or Grayson Allen for the starting shooting guard position?

Donte DiVincenzo suffered a season-ending injury during last season's playoffs, and now faces an uphill battle to claim the shooting guard's spot in Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup. The addition of Grayson Allen, who is sneakily athletic and arguably a higher-caliber scorer across all three levels, will provide DiVincenzo with a stern challenge for a starting role.

NBA @NBA



60

57 Game-high 17 PTS for Grayson Allen at the half on ESPN. @memgrizz 60 @dallasmavs 57 Game-high 17 PTS for Grayson Allen at the half on ESPN.



@memgrizz 60

@dallasmavs 57 https://t.co/QBsnf6Tbiq

Both DiVincenzo and Allen are entering contract years and will be eager to prove their worth to both the Milwaukee Bucks and other potential free agency suitors.

3. Do the Milwaukee Bucks have enough cover at the center position?

Only Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are bonafide centers on the Milwaukee Bucks roster, which could leave them a little light should one of the two sustain an injury. Odds are that after his impressive post-season showings, Giannis Antetokounmpo will spend a considerable amount of time at the center position, which is likely why the front office resisted the urge to add a third-string center to the roster.

Predicted starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

To begin the season, the starting lineup looks to be largely unchanged except for the addition of Grayson Allen who is likely to win the shooting guard battle against Donte DiVincenzo. The Milwaukee Bucks have been a dominant regular season team for consecutive seasons, and it's unlikely Mike Budenholzer tinkers with the formula too much.

Also Read

Here's the predicted starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

Edited by Raunak J