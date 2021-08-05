Milwaukee Bucks Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates, and Complete Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks are the current NBA champions after defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was a record-breaking night for the Bucks and their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have brought in a few role players while maintaining their core. Although several teams are stacking their roster with elite talent, the Bucks are still top contenders.

Perhaps the biggest deal thus far Milwaukee Bucks fans could rave about is the re-signing of Bobby Portis. The forward has become a fan favorite in the Deer district following his impressive outings during the NBA playoffs.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have already started preparations for the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Their mini-camp is underway, and a few players on the championship roster will feature.

Although their official roster is yet to be announced, here are the players that have gotten the nod so far for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks roster for Las Vegas Summer League

So far, eleven potential players will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Of the eleven players, two will be their 2021 NBA Draft second-round picks, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Georgios Kalaitzakis.

Below is the full roster, which is subject to change:

Name Position Jalen Crutcher Guard Javin DeLaurier Center Steven Enoch Center Jemerrio Jones Forward Georgios Kalaitzakis Guard Sandro Mamukelashvili Center John Mooney Forward Jordan Nwora Forward Mike Smith Guard Tyree White Forward D'Mitrik Trice Guard

Jordan Nwora will be the man to look out for as he has shown how hot he can get from beyond the arc. Although team Nigeria did not get past the group stages, Nwora was sensational as he led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. While he did not play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, he was on the roster.

Sandro Mamukelashvili will also be fun to watch as he was described as the most bizarre player in the 2021 NBA Draft. As a 6"11 center, he can pass, shoot, lead a fastbreak, and clean the boards. It will be exciting to see how he plays at the NBA level.

D’Mitrik Trice has committed to join the Milwaukee Bucks for NBA Summer League. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Nq4lv4zL4z — Wisconsin Basketball (@Badger_Notes) August 2, 2021

D'Mitrik Trice will have to impress if he hopes to play in the NBA. Although he did not receive an invite to the official NBA Draft Combine, he will play with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League.

As we draw closer to tip-off, we will likely see a few more players join the Milwaukee Bucks. Moreover, the Bucks are yet to make an official announcement.

Milwaukee Bucks Summer League schedule and dates

The NBA champions will start their Summer League campaign with a match against the LA Clippers on August 9. Their subsequent fixtures will be against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 8/9/21, 7:00PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers ESPNU Wednesday, 8/11/21, 2:00PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets ESPN2 Friday, 8/13/21, 2:00PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/21, 2:00PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards NBA TV

As per the NBA Summer League rules, all teams will play their first four matches before the fifth fixture is scheduled based on the outcome of the previous games. After all said and done, the top two teams will go head-to-head in the finals.

