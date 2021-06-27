Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will continue at State Farm Arena for the next two games starting Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after the Bucks bounced back with a 34-point win in Game 2.

Giannis Antetokoumpo led the charge with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, while Jrue Holiday notched up 22 points and seven assists in the 125-91 win. The Bucks' high intensity and physicality proved to be the major difference on the night.

Meanwhile, Trae Young could only accumulate 15 points (team-high) and three assists for the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks played solid defense against him and the rest of his teammates, which saw the Hawks struggle from the get-go.

Nate McMillan's side will be eager to put that tough loss aside and play better in front of their home crowd to take a 2-1 series lead on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo is the only player listed in the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report. The guard suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first-round series against the Miami Heat in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have listed three players on their injury report. Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable because of the knee injury he has been playing through since the last series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Brandon Goodwin (illness) have been ruled out.

The former is sidelined for the rest of the season, while the latter is out indefinitely.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to deploy the same starting lineup they have been using since the series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will pair up in the backcourt, while PJ Tucker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton will play the most minutes off the Milwaukee Bucks bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will likely pick the regular starting five they have preferred since the series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic start as guards, while forwards Kevin Huerter and John Collins will partner center Clint Capela on the frontcourt. Even though Bogdanovic has been listed as questionable, he has been able to start the last few games despite the injury, which makes it likely for him to start on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams will likely play the most minutes off the Atlanta Hawks bench.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava