Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - June 27th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

After a disappointing loss in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks made a solid comeback to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2. They won by a margin of 34 points as the game finished 125-91.

The two sides will now head to State Farm Arena to play the next two games of the series, starting Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, while Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and also limited Trae Young by putting in a tremendous shift on defense.

Young was only able to score 15 points on the night, shooting 37.5% from the floor and went just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also tied his career-high in turnovers by losing the ball 9 times as the Atlanta Hawks struggled to cope with the Bucks all night.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Sunday, June 27th, 8:30 PM ET (June 28th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks proved why they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a dominant blowout win in Game 2. Mike Budenholzer's men stuck to their strengths and played with immense physicality to dominate the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks led the entire game and practically sealed the result in the first half. The second quarter, in particular, proved to be the difference as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a 20-0 run at the end to outscore the Hawks 43-17 in that period.

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to replicate that performance in Game 3 as it will be played on the Atlanta Hawks' homecourt, where Nate McMillan's side have been largely successful throughout the season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball over Clint Capela during Game 2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked positive from the start in Game 2 and tormented the Atlanta Hawks in the paint, attempting 13 of his 18 field goal attempts close to the basket. His ability to get to the rim was on full display and also set the tone for the rest of his teammates to step up their game on the day.

As the Milwaukee Bucks leader, Giannis will have to try to repeat his heroics from the last match to give his team a healthy chance of winning a tough away fixture.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton l Small Forward - P.J. Tucker l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks should feel lucky that they snatched a crucial win in Game 1. It gives them a chance to explore their options and figure out how they could hurt the Milwaukee Bucks in the coming games.

The Hawks failed to match the physicality of the Bucks and should look to improve in that area in the next match. Turnovers are also something they will have to limit, as it proved to be a major reason behind their loss. They recorded 19 throughout the game and 13 in the first half.

The Milwaukee Bucks put the clamps on Trae Young, which took a toll on the Atlanta Hawks' offensive game plan. The Hawks will have to try and move the ball around more to create pressure from the supporting cast to give themselves a better chance of overcoming the Bucks' aggressive approach.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins (center) will be key for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3.

John Collins needs to be more active on the offensive end, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks showing they have a decent plan to stop Trae Young. Collins attempted just nine shots from the floor, four of them from the three-point line in the last game. He made five shots overall and will have to be more aggressive to give the Atlanta Hawks the edge they need offensively.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks' return to form in the last match is a worrying sign for the Atlanta Hawks. They have figured out a way to stop the Hawks' best player Trae Young. Atlanta evidently lacks the physicality that the Bucks can present. Keeping these factors in mind, the Bucks will be the heavy favorites to win the next game.

However, it will be a tricky fixture for the Milwaukee Bucks, considering the Atlanta Hawks will have homecourt advantage.

Where to watch Bucks vs Hawks Game 3

Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will be televised nationally on TNT. The match can also be streamed online on NBA League Pass.

Also read: 5 Longest winning streaks in a single NBA Playoffs campaign

Edited by Parimal Dagdee