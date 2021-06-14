Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - June 15th, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 4 by a scoreline of 107-96, as the Brooklyn Nets had to deal with a Kyrie Irving injury mid-way through the second quarter. The series is tied at 2-2 and the Nets will now look to bounce back on their home court on Tuesday evening.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets | Game 5, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Tuesday, June 15th; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, June 16th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, New York

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks flexed their muscles on both ends of the floor in Game 4, winning the game by an 11-point margin. Apart from the usual brilliance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won courtesy of a big night from PJ Tucker. The former Phoenix Suns man restricted Kevin Durant to 9-25 shooting while adding 13 points and 7 rebounds on 50% shooting from downtown.

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled with a stagnant offense until Game 3, but they changed gears in the fourth match, moving the ball with precision and confidence. The Bucks ended the game with 27 assists, with five players reaching double digits in scoring. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are likely to be out for Game 5, and Mike Budenholzer's team have a golden opportunity to take a series lead.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounpo

After initial struggles, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in a league of his own in the series against the Brooklyn Nets. The Greek Freak has averaged a stellar 29 points, 12 rebounds and a block per game, shooting 54% from the field. Giannis has been doing it all on both ends of the floor, and his forays into paint and help-defense have troubled the Nets all series.

However, free-throw shooting is one area where Antetokounmpo has struggled. He has shot 37.9% from the charity stripe, and the Milwaukee Bucks will need Giannis to improve from the free-throw line going forward.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Also Read: How long is James Harden out for? A tentative timeline for the Brooklyn Nets star's return

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Despite the series being tied at 2-2, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets have a mountain to climb in the next few games. First, Kevin Durant and co. will have to potentially negotiate the injuries of James Harden and Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the series, which is easier said than done.

RECAP 📝 The Bucks even the series in Game 4 https://t.co/O78JWOdBdP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 13, 2021

After a Game 2 blowout win, it looked like the Nets were going to run away with the series. But now, there is a realistic possibility of them getting knocked out of the postseason. The Brooklyn Nets role players had a torrid outing in Game 4, with the quartet of Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, Jeff Green and Blake Griffin failing to exert their influence on their game.

If the Nets are to win Game 5, they will need a big night from their peripheral talent.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's solo effort against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 went in vain. Durant ended the game with 28 points and 13 rebounds, albeit on poor efficiency. Durant has been pestered by Milwaukee Bucks forward PJ Tucker in the last two games. The Slim Reaper will have to find a way to reduce Tucker's impact in the next match.

Durant is the Brooklyn Nets' main hope going into Game 5, considering the likely absence of their starting backcourt.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike James | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction

If the star duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden do end up missing Game 5, it's difficult to see the Brooklyn Nets winning the encounter. There is a good possibility that they might be unavailable, making the Milwaukee Bucks outright favorites to win Game 5 and take a 3-2 lead.

Where to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Live coverage of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be available on TNT OverTime, TNT and TSN. Fans can also watch the match on Bally Sports Wisconsin and YES Network. The NBA League Pass is another option to catch live action from this enticing encounter.

Also Read: 3 teams that should trade for Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA offseason

Edited by Zaid Khan