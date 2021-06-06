Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - June 7th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to leave the disappointment of Game 1 behind them when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets might have to negotiate the absence of James Harden, who walked out of Game 1 due to a right hamstring problem. The Nets managed to draw first blood in the series despite the Beard being out for effectively the entire match, winning the game 107-115.

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets | Game 2, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Monday, June 7th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, June 8th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks' poor 3-point shooting was the main reason behind their downfall, as they shot a combined 6-30 (20%) from downtown in the Game 1 loss. The Bucks managed to lose despite Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, shooting 16-24 from the field. This goes to show how poor his supporting cast was, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday ending the game with 13 and 17 points, respectively.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will be looking to make some crucial adjustments ahead of Game 2. The Bucks coach received heavy criticism for his rotations and playing Giannis for 35 minutes in Game 1, and he will have to rectify his mistakes in Game 2 or it could result in a 2-0 deficit for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets' defense had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo's offensive prowess in Game 1, as the 'Greek Freak' punished them with his size and agility in the paint. His primary defender, Blake Griffin, did a decent job on the night, but could only 'restrict' the two-time MVP to 34 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists on 16-24 field goals made and 40% shooting from behind the arc.

The Brooklyn Nets struggled to guard Antetokoumpo in the regular season as well, and it is safe to say that the Milwaukee Bucks' chances of progressing to the Eastern Conference finals will majorly depend on how well he plays throughout the series.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Brook Lopez.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets' role players, along with starting center Blake Griffin, were stars of the show in Game 1 as they showed immense grit on both the boards and defense. Griffin finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds on 4-9 shooting from the deep, apart from taking on the dreaded assignment of guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brooklyn Nets' role players did their jobs well, which allowed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to wreak havoc on offense, as the duo combined for 54 points. The Brooklyn Nets will fancy their chances of holding home court in Game 2 as well if they get similar output from the Big 2 and peripheral players, even if James Harden is ruled out.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant

Basketball players usually look a shadow of themselves after recovering from an Achilles tear, but Kevin Durant has not only managed to recover well, he looks exactly the player he was pre-injury. Durant dropped 29 points and 10 rebounds on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. He also did his due diligence on the defensive end, registering 2 blocks and 1 steal while playing some solid on and off the ball defense.

Durant is hunting for his third championship, and beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round will place him in an excellent position to do so.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Matt James | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Bucks vs Nets Prediction

Even if James Harden is ruled out, the Brooklyn Nets remain favorites for the second match of the series. If they hold their own defensively against Giannis and co., they have the required offensive firepower to outscore the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks will have to shoot much better from three to stand any chance of stealing Game 2 on the road.

Where to Watch Bucks vs Nets

The live telecast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets game will be available on TNT and TNT OT. The game can be viewed on Bally Sports Wisconsin and YES Network as well. The NBA League Pass is another option fans will have on hand to catch this enticing encounter.

