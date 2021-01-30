Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - January 30th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center tonight.

The Bucks will be eyeing a return to winning ways following a surprise loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Hornets will be full of confidence after a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, 30th January 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, 31st January 2021 - 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

“We just didn’t play well tonight. They played great.” pic.twitter.com/k8nhV7HmmG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2021

Following a confident start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have faltered in recent weeks, losing 3 of their last 5 games. The latest one came against a poor New Orleans Pelicans team, and head coach Mike Budenholzer will be expecting a strong reaction from his men tonight.

The Bucks have been one of the best offenses this campaign and will have a brilliant opportunity to improve their record when they face the Charlotte Hornets.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in impressive form for the Milwaukee Bucks

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a force to be reckoned with this season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 assists and 11 rebounds per game. The 'Greek Freak' has also been dominant on the defensive end, putting up 1.1 blocks and a steal per game.

The Charlotte Hornets don't have a capable defender who can match Antetokounmpo, so fans can expect a big game from him at the Spectrum Center.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G- Jrue Holiday, G- Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F- Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Following back-to-back losses, the Charlotte Hornets rallied with a victory against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The win came at the right time, considering the Hornets will be facing a tough schedule which will see them taking on the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the Miami Heat in successive games.

The Charlotte Hornets have been quite inconsistent so far and will need a team effort instead of reliance on individuals to beat a strong Milwaukee Bucks outfit.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has rediscovered his form with the Charlotte Hornets

After joining the Charlotte Hornets in a high-profile move in the off-season, Gordon Hayward has found his form from his All-Star days. The forward has averaged a stellar 22.9 points, 3.7 assists and 5 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 42.4% from the three-point range.

He has been the Hornets' best player by a margin, and head coach James Borrego will be hoping that he comes good again tonight.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G- Terry Rozier, G- Devonte' Graham, F- Gordon Hayward, F- PJ Washington, C- Cody Zeller

Bucks vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the strongest starting lineups in the league and are firm favorites to win this encounter. The Hornets have a fragile defense, and the Bucks are likely to defeat them with a comfortable margin.

Where to watch Bucks vs Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks-Charlotte Hornets matchup will be televised locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports South East - Charlotte. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

