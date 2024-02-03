Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and betting tips | February 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks game is one of six NBA matchups on Saturday. This is the second time this season that the two inter-conference teams will face off, with the Bucks winning their last three clashes.

The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference, with a 32-16 record, just behind the Boston Celtics. They have lost their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have fallen to eighth in the Western Conference after a hot start. They're coming off a blowout 121-87 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks matchup will tip off at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports WI hold the television broadcast rights, and viewers can access both feeds through an NBA League Pass subscription for those who opt for live streaming.

Moneyline: Bucks (-190) vs Mavericks (+160)

Spread: Bucks -5.0 (-110) vs +5.0 Mavericks (-110)

Total (O/U): Bucks (u247.5) vs Mavericks (o247.5)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

The Bucks only have shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. on their injury list. He's marked as questionable'and will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have starters Kyrie Irving and Derek Lively II listed as doubtful, while Luka Doncic is probable. Derreck Jones is questionable and on the Injured Reserve.

The final decision on the availability of the four players will be made by the medical staff. Dante Exum is the only player not expected to be in uniform.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups

The Dallas in their last game had Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy as the starting backcourt, while Richaun Holmes was in for Derek Lively II at center. Grant Williams and Josh Green were the starting forwards.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo should take charge for the Bucks in the forward position, alongside Khris Middleton. Brook Lopez should be the starting center, while Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley will likely be the starting guards.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic has been assigned a substantial NBA prop of 38.5 points, but considering his recent return from injury, there's a level of uncertainty about him surpassing this threshold.

The NBA prop given to Antetokounmpo is at 32.5, but he has not reached over in the last two games. With the amount of firepower in the Bucks roster, it's difficult to put him over.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The Bucks are the favored team, with all the injuries on the Mavericks' roster. They should win and cover the spread and the total should go over.

