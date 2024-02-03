"What are these going for": Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes Nike connections with Travis Scott's Mac Attacks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets surprised by Nike with their gifts to him and his family. As an athlete for the brand, Giannis receives gifts and freebies from them. This time, his entire family gets to enjoy what the sports apparel has in store for them.

Giannis and the Bucks recently suffered a 119-116 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers in Damian Lillard's first game back in town. During the game, the star forward posted 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. But that wasn't enough for the team to win.

Now, he's enjoying his time off the court to prepare for their game against the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow. Giannis was welcomed inside a room full of gifts from Nike. The brand sent clothes and accessories for his three kids, along with a mini-hoops.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the video below to see the seven-time All-NBA's reaction upon seeing Nike's present to his family.

"This is why Nike family is the best, man," Giannis said.

"This is what it's all about. Antetokounmpo family... You know I don't play man. You know I come with the heat.

As Giannis approached Travis Scott's Mac Attacks, the Bucks star immediately got curious about the price of the pair.

"Come on, Travis. Hey man, what are these going for? $2k? Cha-ching!"

Expand Tweet

The rapper's Mac Attacks have a retail price of $120. Giannis' guesses were too much, but there could be a colorway or special edition design of the pair that could reach the $2,000 mark.

You might also be interested in reading this: “He ain’t the only freak coming”: Druski’s All-Star shenanigans have Giannis Antetokounmpo hysterical

Giannis Antetokounmpo endorses Nike gear off the court

As one of the endorsers of the brand, Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn't be seen wearing other sporting goods from different brands. The power forward takes this to heart as he's mostly seen wearing outfits even when he's off the court.

There are instances where he dresses up in full Nike gear. On his Instagram account alone, there are photos and videos of him repping the brand even when he's not playing.

In 2017, the one-time Finals MVP re-signed with Nike. His first deal with them was in 2016, where he earned $20,000 annually. That spiked to $10 million annually after showing massive improvement.

The deal included a signature shoe, the Zoom Freak 1. The pair were introduced to the public in June 2019. Giannis has appeared in various Nike commercials over the years. He's one of Nike's biggest athletes and continues to grow his influence in the sports industry.

Also read: WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously scans QR code mid-game to get free wings

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!